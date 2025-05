Slain Catholic priest, Fr Aloise Bett of St Mulumba Catholic Church, Kerio Valley, who was shot dead on Thursday, May 22, 2025. [Courtesy]

The mystery surrounding the death of Catholic priest, Father Allois Cheruiyot Bett, deepened on Saturday after the church revealed that detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had visited him twice before he was brutally murdered.

Bett was shot and killed on May 22, 2025, in Kerio Valley, Elgeyo Marakwet County, while on his way to his parish after attending a meeting.