Murkomen's slow response to killing of Catholic priest questioned

Slain Catholic priest, Fr Aloise Bett of St Mulumba Catholic Church, Kerio Valley, who was shot dead on Thursday, May 22, 2025. [Courtesy]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has come under fire over his slow response to the killing of a priest in Kerio Valley on Thursday morning.

Murkomen, who also comes from Elgeyo Marakwet, visited the family of the slain priest nearly three days after the incident.

Kenyans have been calling on the Interior CS to act swiftly, considering the fact that during Uhuru's regime, he was on the front line in pushing the State over the killings.

"I am devastated by the merciless slaughter of my people in Kerio Valley. Today, three kids who were just playing were brutally killed by heartless bandits at Tot in Marakwet East," a post by Murkomen on May 29, 2022 reads.

Adding that, "Please Kenyans, help me force President Kenyatta, CS Matiang'i and IG to end the killings. We are losing lives daily." ‎

The post has been widely circulated to remind Murkomen of his late response as the Interior CS.

For the better part of the week, Kenyans have been calling upon the CS to activate state machinery not only to curb the killers of the priests but to address the cases of banditry in the larger Elgeyo-Marakwet.



This comes at a time when Murkomen was recently leading other top security operatives in pushing for the arrest of suspects linked to the murder of Kasipul MP Ongondo Were.



While speaking during an event in Meru, Murkomen said that the government will not rest until the assailants are brought to book.



"I want to affirm that the government of Kenya is committed to making sure that those perpetrators will be an example who thinks they can run away from the law and hide from such crimes," Murkomen stated.



And now the Cabinet Secretary has been on the receiving end over his prolonged silence following the killing of two Catholic priests in days.



The latest case was that of Rev. Fr. Allois Cheruiyot Bett, who was attacked and killed on Thursday morning in Tot, Elgeyo Marakwet County, while on his patstrol work.



It was until Saturday when the CS visited the priest's family to condole with them and used the opportunity to state that the fight against banditry in Kerio Valley was still on.



“The attack on Fr. Bett must be understood from the context of his peace efforts and his evangelism against banditry. But we will not surrender; instead, our security men and women will double their efforts.” Murkomen stated.



Adding that, "We are going to be relentless in our efforts. Though we mourn those we lost, including Fr Bett, we are confident that we shall overcome. It's darkest before dawn,”



As this happens, mystery still surrounds the murder of Igwamiti parish priest John Maina, who was killed days after reportedly hosting former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.