Chaos Erupts in Kakamega as Malala, Police Clash Over DCP Rally

Business activities in Kakamega town were paralysed for a better part of the day on Saturday as youths led by Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala and Nyandarua Senator John Methu engaged police in running battles.

Trouble started at around 11 am when Malala and Methu were warmly welcomed with a warm reception by thousands of youths at Amalemba estate in the outskirts of Kakamega town for a grand entry to Kakamega town to address supporters.

Immediately, a contingent of police who had barricaded the road leading to town swung into action, repulsing the youth before the running battles started.

Police threw teargas inside Malala's vehicle before one of its tyres was deflated by one of the police officers, forcing Malala to jump on a motorbike to run for his safety.

The youths would later engage police in running battles and a cat-and-mouse game in an attempt to access the town.

However, things got out of hand when youths forced their way into Kakamega town, where they met Malala, who had already made his way into the Central Business District with another group of youths.

Malala would later address the media in a span of one-minute interview as police officers were engaging another group of youths.

Malala said that DCP is a party that is going to liberate the Western region economically and politically after years of neglect and betrayal by President William Ruto and those who have been in power.

"This is the beginning of liberating the people of the Western region. Over the years, we have been used and dumped by parties that have done business on our numbers and names. Today, I have decided to join the party that I have personally formed," said Malala.

He added, "I want to urge my people to ensure we join the party so that we can liberate those who have been sidelined, neglected and mistreated for many years. We have had opposition, and we are aware that ODM leader Raila Odinga has been bought and he is in the government."

Malala accused Ruto of compromising any dissenting voice, vowing that DCP would stand with Kenyans to the latter.

"Ruto is buying any dissenting voice, and we are saying we are going to be with people, our focus is to be on the ground to listen to the people," said Malala.

He added, "Police are being used by the government. I wonder why police are throwing teargas at peaceful people and those who oppose the government, but I want to tell Ruto that we will not be intimidated and we are going to fight for Kenyans and liberate them."

Senator Methu accused Ruto of using state agencies to fight his critics, vowing to dislodge him from power.

"We had not even started our meeting before police dispersed us with teargas, they have thrown teargas in my car, but I want to tell Ruto that as long as we are still alive, we are going to make him a one-term president whether he likes it or not," said Methu.

However, after the media, Malala's attempts to address the crowd at Kakamega Main Market in Kakamega town were thwarted by police.

Malala had successfully accessed the market to address the crowd, prompting police officers to throw teargas, fire rubber and even live bullets.

The move angered youths who engaged police by pelting stones at them forcing police to lob tear gas and fire rubber and live bullets, driving away the crowd from the market and town.

The running battles between police and youths lasted until around 2 pm when they managed to contain the crowd.

However, businesses came to a standstill as traders and shop owners closed their shops and businesses for fear of being robbed.

By 2 pm, Kakamega town was a sleeping town as no business was going on; however, later on, the youths tried to regroup, but their plans were again thwarted by police.

Traders lamented the losses caused by the unrest, with some saying they were caught off guard by the scale of the mobilisation.

“We had to close our shop to avoid being looted. This has affected our sales,” said a shop owner along Mumias Road.

Another trader warned political leaders against mobilising crowds without adequate security arrangements, citing growing concerns over public safety.

“I have not sold anything since morning, yet it is a market day despite travelling from Busia. If I knew it could turn ugly, I couldn't have shown up today. Now I have to guard my business because I don't know if looting will take place,” she said.