The Standard

73 schools in Kerio Valley shut down following priest's killing

By Lynn Kolongei | May. 23, 2025

Slain Catholic priest, Fr Aloise Bett of St Mulumba Catholic Church, Kerio Valley, who was shot dead on Thursday, May 22, 2025. [Courtesy]

54 Primary Schools and 19 Secondary Schools in the volatile Kerio Valley have been shut down following increasing cases of insecurity in the region and the killing of Catholic Priest Fr Alois Cheruiyot Bett by armed assailants on Thursday.

Speaking in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, teacher's unions including the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) from the County have backed a proposal by the union's national leadership to close the schools until sustainable peace is realized in the region.

Led by KUPPET Branch Secretary Paul Biwott and his KNUT Counterpart John Cheberi, the teachers said that they fear for the safety of their teachers especially non-locals who appear to be targeted by the assailants believed to be bandits.

The teachers claimed that the recent pattern of killings in the region has seemed to be well calculated attack on non-locals including the killing of three police officers.

They called for the relocation of non-local teachers to other schools for their safety.

"We want those behind the brutal killing of Fr Bett to be arrested and face the law. You know that these criminals are now targeting non-locals. Our teachers are living in fear and we want them to leave as of tomorrow so that they can save their lives," said Cheberi.

Cheberi said that the teachers will only return to class if the perceived bandits are disarmed and the region enjoys lasting peace.

"If a Priest, a symbol of peace can be targeted and killed for preaching peace, what will happen to teachers, the majority who come from other regions?" Questioned Cheberi.

Biwott claimed that tribal wars among the communities living along the valley were now hurting the student and their teachers therefore hindering education in the region.

"We call on Internal Security Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to ensure that the insecurity issue facing the Kerio Valley is solved once and for all," said Biwott.

Biwott condemned the killing of non-locals noting that Kenyans have a right to live and work in any part of the country.

"We do not want to traverse on that dangerous path of chasing away non-locals who are employed to help our people by offering services in various sectors," asserted Biwott while calling for unity.

Biwott called on the Teachers Service Commission, TSC to allow teachers who will seek to be transferred to other regions for the sake of their safety.

"We are not happy with this decision but such teachers have no choice as it is a matter of their safety and their lives are more important than anything else," said Biwott.

Related Topics

Catholic Priest Fr Alois Bett Kerio Valley Insecurity Catholic Priest Fr Alois Cheruiyot Bett Dead Catholic Priest Fr Alois Bett Shot
.

Latest Stories

EACC: Kenyans undermining war on graft by celebrating corrupt leaders
EACC: Kenyans undermining war on graft by celebrating corrupt leaders
National
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Omondi Powel
15 mins ago
Machakos Assembly to resume sittings after nearly two-months suspension
Eastern
By Erastus Mulwa
31 mins ago
Ahmednasir Abdullahi subtly endorses Babu Owino to unseat Sakaja: "Restore glory days of Nairobi"
Politics
By Ruth Matindi
31 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Tanzania's Samia Suluhu: Reformer or rising autocrat?
By Denis Omondi 4 hrs ago
Tanzania's Samia Suluhu: Reformer or rising autocrat?
Suluhu grabs unfavourable global attention ahead of elections
By Biketi Kikechi 1 day ago
Suluhu grabs unfavourable global attention ahead of elections
Why capitation is the new lie at Education ministry
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 day ago
Why capitation is the new lie at Education ministry
Fumbling Mudavadi: Anger at Foreign Affairs CS for backing Suluhu's deportations
By Ndungu Gachane 1 day ago
Fumbling Mudavadi: Anger at Foreign Affairs CS for backing Suluhu's deportations
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved