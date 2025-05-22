The Standard

Boniface Mwangi recounts torture, deportation by Tanzanian authorities

By Mate Tongola | May. 22, 2025
Activist Boniface Mwangi addressing the press at Wilson Airport, Nairobi. [Screengrab]

Activist Boniface Mwangi has delivered a chilling account of his alleged torture and deportation by Tanzanian authorities, following his return to Kenya

Addressing journalists at Wilson Airport shortly after arriving from Mombasa, Mwangi detailed the harrowing experience he endured alongside Ugandan lawyer Agather Atuhaire.

Mwangi claimed that the two were detained, tortured, and filmed by Tanzanian police during their stay in the country.

“They did very terrible things to me and Agather. Whatever they did was recorded, and they said they would release the footage once we returned home,” he stated.

The activist described being blindfolded and transported in the early hours of Thursday to the Horohoro border, where he was dropped off and handed 20,000 Tanzanian shillings (approximately Sh400).

“There was a boda boda rider waiting for me. They told me to lie down after dropping me at the border, and the rider then drove me to the Kenya-Tanzania crossing,” Mwangi recounted.

Accompanied by his wife and son at the press briefing, Mwangi condemned the actions of the Tanzanian authorities and expressed deep concern over the fate of Agather, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

“We hope she is safe, wherever she is,” he said. “Right now, I’m heading to the hospital for medical check-ups and I will share the results with the public.”

