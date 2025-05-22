Kenya protests Mwangi's detention, criticises Tanzania's 'silent treatment'

Activist Boniface Mwangi addressing a press conference in Nairobi in November 2020. [David Njaaga, Standard]

The Kenyan government has written to Tanzania demanding the release of activist Boniface Mwangi, who is being held incommunicado following his arrest on Monday, May 19.

Through the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Kenya has protested the detention of Mwangi, calling out Tanzania over its silence in the matter, despite multiple requests.

According to the ministry, in the event that Tanzania fails to release the vocal human rights defender, it should at least grant the Kenyan consulate in Dar es Salaam access and information about Mwangi as stipulated in the Vienna Convention to which both countries are signatories.

“The ministry notes that despite several requests, officials of the Government of Kenya have been denied consular access and information to Mr Mwangi. The ministry is also concerned about his health and overall well-being, and absence of information regarding his detention,” said the Ministry.

“The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs respectfully urges the government of the United Republic of Tanzania to expeditiously and without delay facilitate consular access to or release of Mr. Mwangi, in accordance with international legal obligation and diplomatic norms,” it said.

Both Mwangi and Ugandan advocate Agather Atuhaire have been missing since Tuesday, despite reports of their release from police custody in Tanzania.

The two were reportedly freed around 2 pm on Tuesday, but have not made contact with their families or close associates, fueling speculation and concern.

The Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963 demands that consular officers be allowed free access and communication with their nationals being held in the host country.

It also allows such officers to pay visits to incarcerated nationals or those being detained and to arrange for their legal representation.

The government has been under intense pressure from Kenyans to intervene after Mwangi was reported missing, following reports that he had been released from custody on Tuesday ahead of a planned deportation which has yet to materialize.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi stoked outrage after a TV appearance on Tuesday night, where he appeared to side with Tanzania President Samia Suluhu who vowed to crackdown on foreign activists for ‘meddling in the country’s affairs.’

“I think the individuals who visited Tanzania seem to have rattled the administration there during this heightened and emotive electoral process,” Mudavadi said.

Despite the controversy, the Kenyan government has committed to continue ‘cordial bilateral relations’ with Tanzania.