Gachagua says life in danger, alleges murder plot

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [PCS]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says his life is in danger following a Sunday, May 18, incident where unidentified people, believed to be police officers, trailed his convoy with an intention to arrest him.

Gachagua, without providing evidence, said he received credible reports of an impending arrest sanctioned by President William Ruto through Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

“This information was communicated to the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) by the CS Interior Kipchumba Murkomen,” said Gachagua.

“A killer squad composed of 101 lethal and dreaded officers from the Administration Police and seconded to NIS, accompanied by officers from the DCI, the Anti-terrorism Police Unit, the General Service Unit, and the regular police were deployed,” he said.

According to Gachagua, unnamed sources within the police service tipped him off to a plot by the armed officers to plant arms, and other weapons, in their convoy in order to get evidence for processing of trumped up charges.

He further revealed that the hooded officers who had cordoned off various exit points leading out of Gatanga Constituency had plotted his murder through a drug induced death.

“The killer squad was joined by their counterparts who are highly trained in the use of biological weapons. Their instructions were to poison me through inhaled chemicals that would paralyse my brain within three months,” he claimed.

However, the former DP and politicians allied to him sought alternative routes.

Gachagua has received widespread condemnation over a recent remark where he urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) against bungling the 2027 elections warning of potential post election violence.

He, however, says his statements were taken out of context as they were meant to emphasise the need for proper election management, and not to incite his supporters to cause violence.

“It is my civic duty as a leader to remind IEBC, all agencies and institutions charged with election management that they must deliver free, fair, verifiable and credible elections,” he insisted.

At the same time, Gachagua has warned against political intolerance citing violent attacks at the launch of his Democracy for the Citizens Party on Thursday, last week.

The opposition politician is among others including Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya who have had run-ins with the police. Gachagua accused his political friend-turned-foe President Ruto of using the criminal justice system to settle political scores.