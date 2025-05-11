The Standard

MP Peter Salasya evades alleged arrest attempt in Mombasa

By Mate Tongola | May. 11, 2025
Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya.[Courtesy]

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya narrowly evaded what appeared to be an attempted arrest by unidentified armed officers at an undisclosed location in Mombasa.

The now-viral video shared on the legislator’s social media platforms shows a group of uniformed and plain-clothed officers, some masked and visibly armed, attempting to apprehend the outspoken MP.

The situation quickly escalated as residents and Salasya’s supporters confronted the officers, demanding they identify themselves and present a valid arrest warrant.

The overpowered officers fled the scene moments later.

The MP took to his social media to condemn the incident.

"Let it be clear: this was not an arrest. It was a criminal act disguised as law enforcement. An attack not just on me as a Member of Parliament and 2027 presidential candidate, but on the democratic space of this nation," he stated.

Salasya has been on a nationwide tour promoting his 2027 presidential bid, dismissing speculations that he is a project of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) out to split votes.

