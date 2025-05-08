The Standard

Soft-spoken Prevost is first pope from the United States

By AFP | May. 8, 2025
French cardinal proto-deacon Dominique Mamberti announces the name of the new pope at the St Peter's Basilica. [Tiziana Fabi, AFP]

Robert Francis Prevost, the first pope from the United States, has a history of missionary work in Peru but also a keen grasp of the inner workings of the Church.

The new Leo XIV, a Chicago native, was entrusted by his predecessor Francis to head the powerful Dicastery for Bishops, charged with advising the pontiff on new bishop appointments.

The sign of confidence from Francis speaks to Prevost's commitment as a missionary in Peru to the "peripheries" -- overlooked areas far from Rome prioritised by Francis -- and his reputation as a bridge-builder and moderate within the Curia.

The 69-year-old Archbishop-Bishop emeritus of Chiclayo, Peru, was made a cardinal by Francis in 2023 after being named prefect of the dicastery, one of the Vatican's most important departments -- and a post that introduced him to all key players in the Church.

Vatican watchers had given Prevost the highest chances among the group of US cardinals of being pope, given his pastoral bent, global view and ability to navigate the central bureaucracy.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica called him "the least American of the Americans" for his soft-spoken touch.

His strong grounding in canon law has also been seen as reassuring to more conservative cardinals seeking a greater focus on theology.

