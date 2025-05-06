KNH performs world's first TSR surgery

Kenyatta National Hospital administration block. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has successfully performed a Transhumeral Targeted Sensory Reinnervation (TSR) Surgery, marking the first time this sensory renovation procedure has been conducted worldwide.

The surgical operation is meant to help a patient with an amputated limb to sense and feel as they would with the missing body part.

“TSR, an advanced surgical technique, reroutes nerves from an amputated limb to the remaining skin, creating a "sensory map" that allows the brain to perceive touch, temperature, and pain as if originating from the missing limb,” KNH said in a statement.

Moses Mwendwa, a 22-year-old software engineering student, was the first patient to undergo the groundbreaking procedure which lasted seven hours and involved the country’s top surgeons.

Moses lost his left arm in January 2025 after a tragic fall causing compartment syndrome — a condition that cuts off blood flow and easily leads to death if not managed on time.

He was among patients who enrolled for the facility’s pioneer TSR camp from April 28 to May 2.

According to KNH, the success of the procedure was instant as Moses was able to sense from his phantom (fake) arm to his skin.

"By creating this neural hand map, we're not just restoring sensation — we're enabling better prosthetic control and pain management, fundamentally changing what's possible for amputees through plastic and reconstructive surgery," said Dr. Benjamin Wabwire, Head of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery.

Some of the surgeons involved included Prof. Ferdinand Nang’ole, Dr. Benjamin Wabwire, Prof. Alexander Gardetto, Dr. Dorsi Jowi, Dr. Christine Nyabuto, and Dr. Rachel Machiya.

On his part, KNH CEO Dr. Evanson Kamuri hailed the milestone adding that it places the premiere health institution on the global map.

“This achievement reaffirms our commitment to strategic partnerships and demonstrates that at KNH, we are home to world-class medical professionals and cutting-edge technology,” he stated.

The latest achievement adds to an already startling list of impressive medical innovations and procedures at KNH.

Last year, the hospital performed a successful laparoscopic kidney resection which involved using a tiny incision to remove a kidney instead of open surgery kidney donors go through. This was a first for a Kenyan public hospital.

In 2023, doctors at the hospital were able to transfuse blood to a fetus while still in the mother’s womb, in a rare and delicate procedure. The baby was delivered.

Further, in 2022 the medics at the facility delicately performed an open heart surgery on Carson Micky, a baby diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot necessitating the high stakes procedure.

In 2016, KNH experts stunned the nation when they separated two conjoined twins.

These and other success stories have earned specialists from the facility awards and state commendations.