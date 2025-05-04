President Ruto hit with shoe during speech in Migori

President William Ruto and Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko after an Interdenominational Church Service at Kadika Primary School, Suna East Constituency, Migori County on May 04, 2025. [PCS, Standard]

President William Ruto’s speech was briefly cut short after a resident hit him with a shoe as he addressed a crowd at Kehancha, his last stop on his first-day visit to Migori County.

The president, who was concluding his speech before he invited other leaders to speak, was left shocked as the huge shoe flew to his face, and he reacted by trying to block it with his hands.

In his speech, the president was talking about plans to reduce the cost of living.

The incident came as a surprise to his allies who had done intense mobilisation ahead of his visit and had showered groups of people with monetary gifts to cheer the president.

President Ruto’s security detail, after the incident, immediately swung into action, pursuing the man who was sandwiched in the large crowd.

The president’s security pounced on him before President Ruto intervened and compelled them to release him.

After the incident, people, including leaders, were pushed to move further away from where the president was.

President Ruto had visited Kehancha, where he launched an affordable housing project.

Bevine Bhoke, a UDA Woman Leader from the Kuria region, condemned the act, terming it unfortunate.

“On behalf of the Kuria Community, I apologise to the president for the misfortune and embarrassing incident that took place at Kehancha during his tour today. We thank him for the goodies he brought to them,” Ms Bhoke said.

She said Kurians were peace-loving people and asked police to do their work.

Bhoke, who termed the incident regrettable, said the person who did that should serve as an example to others.

Byron Oginga, a youth leader in Migori, condemned the act, saying that the president carried a lot of goodies to the Kuria people.

“One of them was giving them a county, roads and affordable houses,” Mr Oginga said.