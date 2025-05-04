Police arrest four suspects in the murder of Kasipul MP

Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers collect evidence at the scene where Kasipul MP Ong'ondo Were was shot dead along Ngong Road, Nairobi, on May 1, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were.

The officers believe some of the suspects are members of organised criminal gangs, such as ‘Mjahidin’ which has been linked to armed robberies in the Eastlands, Nairobi.

The suspects were apprehended in Eastlands, in a Saturday night operation led by a technical team from the Operational Support Unit at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

“Upon further analysis of previously obtained leads, officers from the National Police Service swiftly conducted an operation and successfully arrested four suspects who had been positively placed at the crime scene,” said Muchiri Nyaga, Director of Corporate Communication at the National Police Service (NPS).

One of the suspects was found hiding in an apartment near the United States International University (USIU), where police also recovered the getaway vehicle used in the crime. Nyaga said the arrest of the suspect, helped police to track down the rest.

In a separate arrest in Dandora, officers recovered two motorcycles believed to have been used to trail the MP before the fatal shooting. However, police are yet to recover the murder weapon.

“Our investigators and the technical team are working tirelessly, leveraging their expertise, to establish the motive behind the fatal shooting and to bring all those involved to justice,” Nyaga added.

President William Ruto while speaking in Suna East on Sunday assured Kenyans that justice would be served.

“We lost our MP Ong’ondo, and I want to assure you that those who were involved will not go scot-free. They will not succeed. We will go after them and their collaborators. They have nowhere to hide,” said President Ruto.

The Head of State warned that violence would not be tolerated in the country.

“Lawlessness and violence cannot be part of our culture. We have a country to protect. Stability and peace are major ingredients in development and economic growth,” he said.

The MP was shot dead on Thursday evening along Ngong Road in what police believe was a “well-orchestrated assassination.”

Witnesses said he was shot at close range by a lone gunman who escaped on a get away sport bike.

The assailant reportedly fired at least four times into the passenger side of the MP’s vehicle, leaving bullet holes and bloodstains across the console box.

Police say they are now reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing key witnesses, including the MP’s driver and bodyguard, to piece together the final movements of the legislator.

Detectives also visited Parliament Buildings on Thursday, where the MP had spent the day attending to official business.

Authorities have warned the public and political figures to avoid making statements that might compromise the investigation.

“We urge the public to remain calm and refrain from speculating, as our team works diligently to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation,” Nyaga said.