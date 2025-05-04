Ruto: 18,000 households to be connected to electricity

President William Ruto during Labour Day on May 1, 2025 in Nairobi [Bonface Okendo, Standard]

President William Ruto has announced that 18,000 households across Kenya will be connected to electricity over the next year as part of the government’s push to ensure equitable development.



Speaking in Suna West, Migori County, the President said the initiative is part of an affirmative action plan targeting areas that have historically been left out of development programs.



"We have some parts of the country that were isolated in development. We have started an affirmative action and set aside Sh1.9 billion that will bring on board 18,000 new households to the electricity grid in the next one year," he said.



He said the government is going to launch the Last Mile Electrification program in Awendo setting pace to other parts of the country.



Ruto will be in Migori for a week on development projects that will see him traverse the eight sub-counties.



In addition to electrification, the President said Sh2 billion has been earmarked in the next financial year to finance nearly 15 road projects in Migori County.



The funds will go toward completing existing roads and initiating new ones.



Ruto emphasized the importance of equity in national development, regardless of political leanings.



"Development is a right to all citizens regardless of their political affiliation. That’s why we need to have equity in the sharing of the republic's resources," he said.



He added that the government had already disbursed Sh700 million to contractors in the last month to begin implementation.



He also spoke of his cooperation with opposition leader Raila Odinga, noting a shared commitment to national unity.



"We agreed with Raila Odinga that Kenya doesn’t need division, tribalism, and hatred. We need to unite our people through a broad-based approach to ensure no part of the country lags behind on development," Ruto said.