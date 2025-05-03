Filmmakers behind 'Blood Parliament' expose released after public uproar

The four filmamakers who were arrested in Nairobi on Friday, May 2, 2025. [Sourced]

Four filmmakers arrested in connection with the production of BBC’s Blood Parliament documentary have been released on free bond, following public outcry.

Nicholas Wambugu, Brian Adagala, Chris Wamae, and Markdenver Karubiu were arrested on Friday at their studio in Karen, Nairobi, and later detained at Pangani and Muthaiga police stations. Their equipment is, however, still withheld.

The arrests sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many questioning the grounds for their detention.

Law Society of Kenya advocate Ian Mutiso said the four were held for more than 24 hours without formal charges.

"They were accused of publishing false information, but we are yet to get the particulars; it seems they are being targeted in connection with the airing of Blood Parliament by BBC," said Mutiso.

He added: “At this moment, we don't have miscellaneous applications on why their offices were raided and their gadgets confiscated, but we are following up with the DCI."

Mutiso noted that it was unfair of the police to act without due process and in the absence of legal counsel, saying such actions are unacceptable in the current era.

BBC response

However, a BBC spokesperson this morning has clarified that the four journalists were not involved in the production of the documentary, as per earlier reports.

“We have been made aware of the arrest of four journalists in Kenya. To confirm, they were not involved in any way in the making of BBC Africa Eye’s Blood Parliament documentary,” its Press office said.