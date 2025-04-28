The Standard

Street boys abduct, strip naked two teenagers at Muthurwa market

By Hudson Gumbihi | Apr. 28, 2025
A section of Muthurwa market. [File, Standard]

Six street boys have been arrested in connection with an abduction incident at Nairobi’s Muthurwa market.

The urchins had kidnapped two teenagers from Kayole and were demanding money from their relatives.

The victims, aged 17 and 18 years were heading to the city centre on Saturday morning when they were confronted by two street boys around Muthurwa market at around 9 am.

According to police, the two boys (names withheld) were forced into a mabati hovel where they were stripped naked and assaulted with crude weapons in the 8-hour ordeal.

During the torture, the attackers used a phone belonging to one of the victims to call his relatives demanding for money.

One of the relatives sensed danger, alerting the police. Officers from the nearby Kamkunji Police Station managed to trace the location at about 5 pm busting the criminals and rescuing the teenagers who had sustained injuries on their heads.

Inside the shack, the crude weapons were recovered as police arrested six suspects in connection with the abduction incident.

And in Kilimani, two suspected mobile phone snatchers were left nursing serious injuries after being subjected to mob injustice along Kindaruma Road.

Riding on a motorbike, the two suspects had snatched the phone from a pedestrian when the alarm was raised. A mob pursued the thieves and cornered them as they attempted to flee.

Officers from Kilimani Police Station responded, rescuing the suspects who were taken to Kenyatta National Hospital in critical condition.

.

Street boys abduct, strip naked two teenagers at Muthurwa market
Street boys abduct, strip naked two teenagers at Muthurwa market
.

.

The Standard
