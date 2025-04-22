The Standard

Another Shakahola? Two dead, 57 people rescued in mysterious church incident

By Sharon Wanga | Apr. 22, 2025

Inside the controversial Melkio Joseph Mission Messiah Church in Rongo, Migori County, where 57 people seeking healing were rescued.[Rodgers Otiso,  Standard].

Authorities have launched investigations after two bodies were recovered and 57 people rescued from a church in Kamagambo, Rongo sub-county in Migori. 

According to a police report, the incident began when an assistant chief alerted officers about a death at St Joseph's Missions of Africa Church in Kochola village, Rongo.

Officers responding to the call found the body of a man identified as Francis Muli lying on the floor of a prayer room within the church compound. 

The body was dressed in a white robe and wrapped in a grey sheet. Police observed that it had visible facial injuries and foam coming from the mouth.

After processing the scene, the body was taken to Rosewood Mortuary pending a postmortem examination. 

Police said another body had been recovered from the same location earlier in the day.

Further investigation led to the rescue of 57 people who were residing within the church premises, many of whom police say appeared weak and frail. 

They were taken to Rongo Sub-County Hospital for medical attention. However, the group refused examination, began shouting and singing in protest, disrupting hospital operations.

Medical officers advised that they be removed due to the disturbance. The group was later taken to a local police station.

This marks the second such incident  reported in Kamagambo this year. 

Last month, a police officer believed to have been radicalised was buried on church grounds in Opapo village, also in Kamagambo.

Police linked the case to occult practices and said the church teachings were misleading. 

The officer, based at the General Service Unit (GSU) headquarters in Nairobi, died on March 27 after a brief illness. He was interred at the church the following day.

Related Topics

Kamagambo-Rongo Religious Radicalisation Death at Church
.

Latest Stories

Lusaka in a spot over alleged Sh35m expenditure on garbage collection
Lusaka in a spot over alleged Sh35m expenditure on garbage collection
Western
By Juliet Omelo
32 mins ago
Mediheal: We are ready for audit
Health & Science
By Ronald Kipruto and Chebet Birir
37 mins ago
Nakuru estate residents live in fear as baboons take over homes
Counties
By Caroline Chebet
40 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Money, power and respect: Inside the Catholic empire
By Francis Ontomwa 3 hrs ago
Money, power and respect: Inside the Catholic empire
Queries over ODM strategy as Raila blows hot and cold over Kenya Kwanza deal
By Harold Odhiambo and Anne Atieno 3 hrs ago
Queries over ODM strategy as Raila blows hot and cold over Kenya Kwanza deal
Venomous Reality: The Baringo snakebite crisis that is taking lives
By Caroline Chebet 4 hrs ago
Venomous Reality: The Baringo snakebite crisis that is taking lives
People's Pope signs off, leaving behind a church changed forever
By Martin Mutua 6 hrs ago
People's Pope signs off, leaving behind a church changed forever
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved