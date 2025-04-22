Another Shakahola? Two dead, 57 people rescued in mysterious church incident

Inside the controversial Melkio Joseph Mission Messiah Church in Rongo, Migori County, where 57 people seeking healing were rescued.[Rodgers Otiso, Standard].

Authorities have launched investigations after two bodies were recovered and 57 people rescued from a church in Kamagambo, Rongo sub-county in Migori.

According to a police report, the incident began when an assistant chief alerted officers about a death at St Joseph's Missions of Africa Church in Kochola village, Rongo.

Officers responding to the call found the body of a man identified as Francis Muli lying on the floor of a prayer room within the church compound.

The body was dressed in a white robe and wrapped in a grey sheet. Police observed that it had visible facial injuries and foam coming from the mouth.

After processing the scene, the body was taken to Rosewood Mortuary pending a postmortem examination.

Police said another body had been recovered from the same location earlier in the day.

Further investigation led to the rescue of 57 people who were residing within the church premises, many of whom police say appeared weak and frail.

They were taken to Rongo Sub-County Hospital for medical attention. However, the group refused examination, began shouting and singing in protest, disrupting hospital operations.

Medical officers advised that they be removed due to the disturbance. The group was later taken to a local police station.

This marks the second such incident reported in Kamagambo this year.

Last month, a police officer believed to have been radicalised was buried on church grounds in Opapo village, also in Kamagambo.

Police linked the case to occult practices and said the church teachings were misleading.

The officer, based at the General Service Unit (GSU) headquarters in Nairobi, died on March 27 after a brief illness. He was interred at the church the following day.