Ruto defends national unity, warns against divisive politics

President William Ruto. [Kipsng Joseph, Standard]

President William Ruto has warned leaders against divisive politics, saying unity is Kenya’s true strength.

Addressing the faithful during church service in Ntulele, Narok County, on Sunday, President Ruto called on Kenyans to embrace unity, faith, and transparency, emphasising that these values are the foundation of Kenya’s future.

He described his newfound political partnership with ODM leader Raila Odinga and coexistence in the country as "divine unity."

“Unity of the country is paramount. A united people can achieve anything, and nothing can defeat them. The unity we are pursuing in Kenya is divine — where there is unity, God commands a blessing,” Ruto said.

“There are those who tell us through newspapers that unity is betrayal. How shameful, how sad, that the devil has a different message against unity in our nation. But I can profess — Kenya is going to be a God-fearing nation, and the gates of hell shall not overcome it,” he added.

President Ruto affirmed his unwavering support for the church.

“We will be there as leaders to support the church whenever they feel like. We will not be intimidated in pursuit of the word of God. We will continue to support the church,” he said.

On governance and development, the president acknowledged the challenges facing infrastructure funding, saying billions had been lost to stalled projects.

“Many Kenyans need roads, but we have limited funds. Sh60 billion was used to pay for stalled projects. We need to find a better way to plan and spend these resources,” he said.

“If you agree, we can plan it in a way that’s useful to all Kenyans,” he added.

Ruto emphasized transparency and accountability in public spending and announced the rollout of e-procurement.

“All procurement is now happening on the E-platform. This will control corruption. I’ve told MPs that if they don't pass the laws to stop misuse of public office and conflict of interest, I will stand firm and hold them accountable,” he said.

The Head of State further revealed he had already sent a memorandum to Parliament and Senate, urging them to pass legislation aligned with public service reforms.

“In three weeks, the MPs must pass the laws. We have to stop behavior that undermines delivery and service to Kenyans,” he insisted.

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, who hosted the President, pledged support of the Maa community.

“If there are people elsewhere trying to undermine your government, as a community we will support your leadership — and even stand with you in the next election,” Governor Ntutu assured him.