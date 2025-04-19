Open University names Prof Elijah Omwenga new Vice Chancellor

Open University of Kenya Vice-Chancellor, Professor Elijah Omwenga during the launch of 10 new academic programs and eight professional courses. [File, Standard]

The Council of the Open University of Kenya (OUK) has appointed Prof Elijah Omwenga as the new Vice-Chancellor, effective April 17, 2025.

Omwenga has been serving in an acting capacity for over one and a half years.

His appointment was confirmed in a notice signed by the Chairman of the University Council, Prof Ezra Maritim, who described the milestone as significant for the institution’s development.

“Prof. Omwenga’s leadership shall drive OUK’s growth, ensure sustained stability, and reinforce its commitment to achieving strategic objectives,” said Prof Maritim.

Adding that: "His proven ability to stabilize and lead the Open University of Kenya through its formative stages, combined with his expertise in computer science and distinguished tenure as Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs at the University of Kabianga, positions him well in advancing the university’s virtual education mandate.”

Maritim urged the university community to support the new Vice-Chancellor in fulfilling OUK’s mission.

“I urge everyone to provide him with the necessary support to ensure OUK’s continued growth and stability,” he said.