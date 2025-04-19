Chamber of Commerce CEO Ahmed Farah to exit after 5 months in office

Ahmed Farah appointed KNCCI CEO. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Ahmed Farah is set to exit the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), just five months after he was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer.

In a statement released on Friday, April 19, 2025, the KNCCI Board of Directors said Farah's exit follows the expiry of his probation period, which the board has opted not to extend. His contract officially ended on April 17, 2025.

“The Board of Directors of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KNCCI) wishes to officially announce the expiry of the probation period for the Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ahmed Farah’s contract,” the statement read in part.

Farah was appointed in November 2024 to replace Patrick Nyangweso, who left the position earlier that year. His appointment came amid promises to revamp the organisation’s governance and improve support for the business community.

At the time of his appointment, the KNCCI Board had expressed confidence in Farah’s leadership, highlighting his vast experience in business and economic affairs, including previous leadership roles at the World Bank and other development institutions.

While the Board did not give specific reasons for not confirming his appointment, it thanked Farah for his contribution during his short tenure and wished him success in his next chapter.

“KNCCI remains committed to advocating for the interest of the business community in Kenya and upholding strong leadership and governance principles,” the statement added.