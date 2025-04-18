Ruto's multibillion-shilling renovations amid scarcity spark outrage

President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at AIPCA Kithaku in Meru today for the consecration of the holy oil ceremony presided by Archbishop Samson Muthuri. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Critics have accused President William Ruto’s administration of using extensive refurbishments of government facilities such as State Houses and Lodges as a pretext to misappropriate billions of taxpayers’ money.

Since assuming office two-and-a-half years ago, Ruto has faced allegations of spending vast sums on upgrading his official residences and offices, as well as those of his deputy, at costs that could fund the construction of entirely new complexes.

In January, the offices of President Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki requested nearly Sh1.6 billion for the upcoming financial year to renovate and upgrade various government buildings.