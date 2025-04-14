The Standard

Why Kenya's name could come up in Sudan's case against UAE

By Biketi Kikechi | Apr. 14, 2025
Muawia Osman Mohamed Khair (left), Sudan's acting Minister of Justice, and Sudanese ambassador to the Netherlands Omaima Alsharief during a hearing before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, on April 10, 2025. [AFP]

Kenya is likely to be mentioned in a case filed by Sudan at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over alleged complicity in crimes against humanity committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Darfur.

Two months ago, Sudan lodged a strong protest, accusing Kenya of supporting the RSF and its activities, including the alleged establishment of a parallel government in Nairobi.

Malik Agar, the deputy chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, expressed his anger at President William Ruto’s alleged interference in Sudan’s internal affairs.

Why Kenya's name could come up in Sudan's case against UAE
By Biketi Kikechi
.

