Ruto vows to protect children against people out to corrupt their minds

President William Ruto at Kapng'etik grounds in Elgeyo Marakwet County during an interdenominational prayer service.[PCS]

President William Ruto has reacted to the much-publicised Echoes of War Drama, saying the government will deal decisively with those out to corrupt the minds of students.

Speaking at a church service in Elgeyo Marakwet, Ruto indirectly addressed the controversy surrounding Echoes of War, a student play that was not staged in this year's Kenya National Drama and Film Festival in Nakuru despite qualifying.

He said the government would not sit and allow children to be wasted.

"We must protect our children from pedophiles, from drug peddlers and from those who want to corrupt them, and teach them to hate their parents, teachers, leaders or their nation,” he said.

Ruto painted a broader picture of Kenya’s investment in youth and education, linking the government’s massive annual education budget—Sh600 billion—to his administration’s vision of a morally grounded, skilled generation.

“That’s why we have employed over 76,000 more teachers, introduced a new student-centered model for higher education access, built 17,000 new classrooms for Grade 9, and partnered with the World Bank to construct 1,600 laboratories,” he noted.

He stressed the importance of instilling good morals in children and emphasized that minors must grow up in an environment that promotes strong values.

“The most important asset that we have as a country is our human resource. We must give all our children the best opportunity they can be. Formal education, technical education, the creative industry, art and sports we must give our children the best array of what they can be,” he added.

The play, authored by former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, explores themes of governance and accountability, giving voice to Kenya’s Generation Z.

But its performance by Butere Girls High School was blocked—an act many have seen as censorship. Days later, the students found themselves at the center of national debate after police allegedly tear-gassed them during a protest over the cancellation.

Malala, once aligned with the government but now an outspoken critic, has not commented extensively since the incident. Still, the play’s underlying message—youth demanding a say in their future—resonated with many across the country.

Basic Education Permanent Secretary Julius Bitok on Friday clarified that the Ministry of Education would conduct a thorough review of the events leading up to the incident and take the necessary action.

He further stated that the Ministry had decided to review the rules and regulations governing the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival to ensure strict compliance and to prevent a repeat of similar incidents in the future.

“Existing rules forbid the involvement of non-teaching staff, unregistered teachers, or individuals from outside registered educational institutions,” the statement read.

Despite the controversy, President Ruto remained firm in his belief that children must be nurtured within a value-based framework.

“We must give all our children the best opportunity to be what they can be,” he said, “whether in formal education, technical training, or the creative industry. But we must also shield them from forces that seek to harm them.”