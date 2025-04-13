Kindiki warns against divisive rhetoric, calls for responsible leadership

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki as he opened Kisumu West Huduma Centre at Ojola in Kisumu. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Deputy President Professor Kithure Kindiki has urged Kenyans—particularly political leaders—to be voices of unity rather than agents of division, calling for restraint in public discourse to safeguard peace and stability.

Speaking during an interdenominational thanksgiving service in Kilgoris, Kindiki reminded leaders that while Kenya celebrates freedom of expression, that freedom must be exercised responsibly.

“We appeal for your support. Even when we hold different opinions, we must not use them to endanger national security,” he said.

“There are orderly, respectful ways to express disagreement—ways that can influence policy without shaking the foundation of our nation.”

His sentiments were echoed by Emurua Dikir MP Johana Ng’eno, who cautioned those stirring political tensions.

“Some people are trying to destabilise our peace. But let me be clear—this is our country. We will protect it by all means,” Ng’eno said, warning that women and children are often the first to suffer when chaos erupts.

The Deputy President emphasised the delicate balance between a maturing democracy and the need to protect national unity.

“We must remember: unity and peace take precedence. Without them, everything else—our plans, our dreams—can be undermined.”

Kindiki’s remarks come against the backdrop of escalating political tensions in the country, particularly among the political class. He warned that inflammatory rhetoric could destabilise a nation that many have worked hard to keep peaceful.

“No one, however diverse their opinion, has the right to create disunity. We want a Kenya where citizens can go about their daily business without fear,” he stressed.

He also urged leaders to respect authority and serve all communities fairly. “There’s always one leader at a time. When you’re given the opportunity, don’t fight your boss. Serve all clans equally—even in appointments. This is a public office, not a tribal seat.”

Kindiki highlighted the need for additional administrative units to ensure equitable service delivery across the country.

“The goal is equity. Whether you voted for the government or not, services must reach you,” he said.

In a lighter moment, the Deputy President encouraged continued support for church construction but cautioned against extravagance.

“We will continue supporting the work of God through building the church. Let’s do it humbly—there’s no need for pomp and colour when giving offertory,” he noted.

Kindiki’s visit also laid the groundwork for President William Ruto’s upcoming tour in late May. The President is expected to inaugurate several development projects in Narok County, including a Sh300 million modern market in Kilgoris and the launch of the Last Mile electricity connectivity project to ensure rural households are powered.

Other anticipated highlights include the commissioning of 210 affordable housing units and the rollout of 1,450 ICT hubs—one in every ward—to boost young people’s access to digital jobs.