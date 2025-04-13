Raila men at a crossroads on their loyalty to Kenya Kwanza

President William Ruto, Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo arrive for the funeral service of Mr Odinga's body guard George Nyang’ira Oduorat Ramba High of in Siaya County. [PCS]

Raila Odinga’s ODM top members are split on how to relate with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Yesterday, some party leaders warned they would not sing praises to President William Ruto, asserting that it is the right of the Nyanza people to get development.

Siaya Governor James Orengo and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna’s salvoes at Ruto and the contrasting shower of praises by another team of ODM stalwarts led by chairperson Gladys Wanga point at a divided house or a strategic political move by the Orange army.