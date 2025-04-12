Mixed emotions as abducted Mandera chiefs reunite with their families

Senior chief for Dachabole location Chief Mohamed Noor Hache centre with members of his family at the Somalia's Boruhache town on 12 April, 2025. He was awaiting a crossover to Kenya alongside his other four colleagues. [Ibrahim Adan Ali, Standard]

Worn out, visibly frail, and carrying the weight of 62 days in captivity, five chiefs abducted by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Mandera County have finally reunited with their families, but with deep reservations about the way the Kenyan government approached the issue.

Without talking much, the chiefs feel the government neglected them in the hands of the kidnappers who seized them on February 3 as they heading to Elwak from Wargadud to welcome President William Ruto who was touring the county the following day.

However, they are thankful to Kenyan elders who work tireless until they were set free last Sunday, but it has taken almost a week before they arrived in the country safely.