Another blow to contractor of demolished 11-storey building

By Joakim Bwana | Apr. 12, 2025

The ongoing clearance of debris from the demolished 11-storey building at Bondeni in Mombasa County on Saturday, 12th April 2025. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

The contractor who executed the 11-storey building that was demolished on Wednesday in Mombasa has suffered a fresh blow after Governor Abdulswamad Nassir suspended the construction of 20 high-rise buildings they were working on.

Nassir, however, failed to name the contractor despite questions from the Press.

He said the contractor will solely be held liable for the death of one person, who was trapped in the rubble.

The governor said the contractor failed to use standardised steel and materials. He also did not name the buildings whose construction was suspended amid mounting questions about his administration’s earlier laxity to stop the project that claimed one life.

“We have suspended 20 building works under construction of the contractor behind the condemned building. All works by the said contractor have been and will be stopped, and once the preliminary report of the steel bars used comes out, we shall ensure they don’t work anywhere in the country,” said Nassir.

Nassir said experts spent four hours collecting samples of steel bars used on the pillars, and once the preliminary report comes out, action shall be taken against the contractor.

“We cannot allow our emotions to take over and not hold people to account. Let us ensure people are safe first before we take action.

“We are rushing to see the steel bars used and if they meet the standard and quality mark. That is why we took four hours to take the samples,” said Nassir.

The governor said he will ensure that the contractor’s licence is revoked and he does not operate anywhere in the country.

The governor was reluctant to answer the set limit of floors allowed on the island for high-rise buildings. Mombasa’s skyline is dotted with 15- and 16-storey buildings.

.

