Echoes of War: Malala blocked from assessing Butere Girls students

By Caroline Chebet | 57m ago
Former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala addressing the press at Kirobon Girls' School, Nakuru. [Caroline Chebet, Standard]

Former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala was on Wednesday blocked by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) from accessing students of Butere Girls High School at Kirobon Girls' School in Nakuru, where they are rehearsing the contentious play Echoes of War.

Malala, who authored the script, had reportedly gone to the venue to support the Butere Girls’ cast ahead of their Thursday morning performance at the ongoing National Drama and Film Festivals.

However, DCI officers denied him entry and later restricted him from leaving the school premises, raising concerns over a possible arrest.

The move comes just a day after High Court Judge Winfrida Okwany directed that the students be allowed to perform the play and further ordered that Malala be permitted to attend and take part in the festivals.

Echoes of War, which has stirred national debate, draws inspiration from the youth-led Gen Z protests that rocked the country in June last year.

The play has faced alleged attempts at censorship, making its scheduled performance a focal point in this year's drama festivals.

