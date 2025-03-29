The Standard

'Husband', two others linked to teen's killing in Wajir arrested

By Betty Njeru | 25m ago

Three suspects linked to the death of 17-year-old Gaala Aden in Wajir County have been arrested, police said.

Police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga confirmed the arrests in a statement on Saturday, March 29, saying that officers acted swiftly to apprehend the suspects, including the minor’s alleged husband.

The suspects will be arraigned in court.

Authorities condemned the incident and urged patience as investigations continue. They also warned against harmful cultural practices.

“NPS condoles with the family of the victim while asking the public to desist from harmful cultural practices while letting children be just that- children,” said Nyaga.

On Friday, activists and family members staged protests in Wajir town, demanding justice for the teenager.

Demonstrators condemned the brutal killing and accused security agencies of failing to act, alleging that authorities shielded the perpetrator from accountability.

Gaala was reportedly murdered after refusing a forced marriage to a 55-year-old man. She was allegedly killed just 27 days into the marriage, with reports indicating she was set on fire.

A refugee at Dadaab camp, the minor had recorded a voice note to her mother shortly before her death, describing the abuse she endured.

“I am being beaten every night—24 hours I am being beaten. This is not a man. I was betrayed into marrying this herder. Why is my face swollen?” she said in the recording.

The killing has sparked public outrage, with renewed calls for justice and an end to cultural practices that violate women’s rights in Kenya.

The incident follows another case in Nyamira County, where a widow was assaulted for refusing to bury her husband.

