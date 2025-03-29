Raila: Indispensable player in Kenya's national stability

Former PM Raila Odinga at a burial in Maanzoni, Machakos County. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

Critics and naysayers have long labelled Raila Odinga’s repeated handshakes as mere opportunistic theatrics. They argue that his every handshake with sitting Presidents is nothing more than a self-serving political maneuver in pursuit of power.

But a closer examination reveals that anyone dismissive of Raila as a political opportunist misses the broader significance of his actions.

The fact that every President has sought to work with Raila at pivotal moments in Kenya’s history speaks to the man’s political relevance that transcends electoral cycles.

Moreover, in all the handshakes thus far, it is not Raila who merely bowed to political expediency. It is the times and the nation of Kenya that have repeatedly demanded a cooperative leadership.

In 1998, Raila’s handshake with President Moi was not an act of submission but a deliberate step toward redefining Kenya’s political landscape. It marked a turning point in a fragile multiparty system teetering on the edge of collapse.

The 2008 handshake with President Kibaki, following one of the most turbulent electoral periods in Kenya’s history, underscored Raila’s standing as a conciliator. At a time when the nation was on the brink of civil strife, his acceptance of a compromise position to work with Kibaki helped steer Kenya away from potential chaos.

Raila’s handshake with President Uhuru served as another landmark moment in Kenya’s evolving political narrative. Despite entrenched differences and a history of ethnopolitical rivalry, the 2018 handshake showcased that Kenya’s future depended on the ability of its leaders to put aside personal grievances and work together.

Today, in the face new political realities, economic hardships and social tensions, it appears that President Ruto’s foremost concern is not his 2027 re-election bid but rather ensuring national stability. The Ruto-Raila handshake is not just a political truce; it is a recognition of Raila’s enduring significance in shaping Kenya’s sociopolitical stability.

President Ruto himself is a man of remarkable political ingenuity—a networker par excellence and a bold, confident conciliator. His deeply penetrative political ability and the ease with which he forges alliances, have set him apart as a master navigator of Kenya’s intricate political landscape.

The handshake with Raila pivots Ruto as a strategist who can see beyond a short-term electoral gain to long term national stability. In choosing collaboration with Raila over confrontation, Ruto has demonstrated ability to balance diverse interests while keeping national progress at the forefront.

Even as Kenya grapples with historical grievances and emerging challenges, the enduring lesson is clear: true leadership is measured not by pursuit of personal power but by the ability to unite a nation.

However, given that Kenya’s political alliances are oftentimes reduced to ethnic collaboration between some communities at the expense of others, the Raila-Ruto partnership should be a clarion call for a cohesive approach to nation-building—a model where every region and community is valued.

Now, as the Ruto-Raila handshake crystallises the path to lasting progress must be paved with initiatives that promote unity and collaboration—initiatives that ensure every citizen is empowered to contribute to the nation’s journey. This partnership should offer a compelling counternarrative against exploiting divisions.

-The writer is Marsabit County Chief Officer