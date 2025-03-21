Court orders matatus linked to politician's son to obey traffic rules

Matrix mini-bus driver Dickson Wambua Masya before Milimani Law Courts where he was charged with traffic offences. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

Two public service vehicles associated with the son of a prominent politician which have been causing mayhem in the city have been ordered to comply with NTSA and traffic rules before they can resume operations.

Milimani Principal Magistrate Eric Otieno Wambo directed that the Matatus, named Money Fest 001 and Matrix, which had been operating without number plates within the city, must be fitted with registration numbers before they can resume operations.

The magistrate also directed that the vehicles that had been detained at Central Police Station should not be released until they comply with all traffic rules.

Additionally, Magistrate Wambo ordered the drivers of the two vehicles to report to the Nairobi Traffic Base Commander every month to ensure compliance with both traffic and NTSA regulations.

The court’s directives were issued after the two drivers, Dickson Wambua Masya and Leonard Muasya Kituu were charged with eight counts of violating traffic violations.

Both drivers were charged with causing obstruction, failing to obey directions given verbally by a traffic officer, operating a public service vehicle without a road service license, driving a motor vehicle without an identification plate, and failing to wear the required public service uniform.

Kituu, the driver of the Isuzu mini-bus branded Money Fest 001, was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road on March 21, 2025.

According to the charge sheet, "On March 21, 2025, along Kenneth Matiba Road within Nairobi County, Kituu, being the driver of motor vehicle registration number KDQ 111T, an Isuzu mini-bus branded Money Fest 001, drove the vehicle without displaying the front identification plate."

Masya, the driver of the Matrix mini-bus, was separately charged with failing to wear the special public service vehicle badge on March 20, 2025, along Kenneth Matiba Road.

He also faced charges of driving without a road service license and failing to stop when flagged down by a police officer at 8:00 p.m. on the same day.

The two drivers applied for bond, claiming that they were not the ones driving the vehicles when the traffic violations occurred.

"Your Honour, I have been sick for the last week and have not been operating Money Fest 001. Another driver has been operating the vehicle and is not before court," Kituu told the magistrate.

However, when asked whose photo was displayed on the vehicle according to the TLB rules, Kituu confirmed that it was his photo.

As a result, Magistrate Wambo ruled that Kituu would bear responsibility for the violations since he was registered under the TLB rules as the responsible party for any actions the vehicle commits.

Masya provided a similar explanation, admitting that the TLB license for the Matrix vehicle was registered in his name.

"Public service vehicle operators are required to obey traffic rules as enacted by the late Former CS for Transport, John Michuki. Drivers must wear uniforms and display their photos as required by the traffic rules," Magistrate Wambo stated.

He emphasized that the menace caused by Matatus not complying with the law must be brought to a stop.

State prosecutor Samuel Mugo informed the court that there had been numerous complaints regarding Money Fest 001 and Matrix citing their consistent disregard of traffic laws with impunity and causing mayhem within the city center.

"Many complaints have been raised concerning these two branded Matatus (Money Fest 001 and Matrix) for their continued violations of traffic rules and their role in causing disruption and obstruction along city roads," Mugo stated.

The prosecutor however did not object to the release of the two drivers on bond pending their trial on April 23, 2025.

Magistrate Wambo granted each driver a cash bail of Sh 50,000 with a condition they provide two contact persons.