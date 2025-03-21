Raila allies gain ground in new PS reshuffle

From left: Principal Secretary nominees former Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu, Stephen Isaboke and former Nominated Senator Judith Pareno. [File, Standard]

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has won big in the latest shake-up of Principal Secretaries (PSs) as some of his allies landed nominations as heads of newly created departments.

This as former ICT Principal Secretary Edward Kisiang’ani, infamous for repeated attempts at curtailing media freedoms, was sacked and reappointed as a member of President William Ruto’s council of economic advisors.

Kisiang’ani fell hours after the High Court found that he had acted unlawfully by denying some sections of the Press government advertising through a memo that directed all adverts to be channeled to two media houses. He will be replaced by Stephen Isaboke, a top executive at the Multichoice.

Boniface Makokha replaces James Muhati in the Economic Planning department, with Regina Ombam taking over from Alfred K’Ombudo in Trade.

Amos Gachecha was promoted from Public Service PS to Deputy Head of Public Service group, in the changes announced by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei in Dr Ruto’s Executive Order No 1 of 2025.

“These changes are driven by the need to harness the opportunities within emerging sectors of the economy as well as to address challenges affecting Kenya’s social fabric. Collectively, the changes seek to further accelerate the implementation of the administration’s seminal socio-economic blueprint,” Koskei said.

The new State departments are Public Investments and Assets Management, National Government Co-ordination, Justice, Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs, Science, Research and Innovation, and Children Welfare Services.

The 14 persons appointed PSs include former Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu, who was nominated as PS for East African Affairs, replacing Abdi Dubart. Karugu was part of the team that lead Raila’s flopped bid to be the African Union Commission chairperson. She served as Raila’s deputy chief agent in the 2022 General Election.

Members of ODM’s inner circle, too, could land jobs if Parliament approves their nomination.

The party’s Organising Secretary Ahmed Abdisalan, who is a former Member of Parliament for Wajir North, was nominated to the State Department for National Government Co-ordination in Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s office.

Former Nominated Senator Judith Pareno was nominated to the Justice, Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs State department that falls within Attorney General Dorcas Oduor’s docket. Pareno, who formerly chaired ODM’s election board, unsuccessfully sought the Kajiado senate seat in 2022.

Six PSs were moved to other state departments. They include Belio Kipsang’ from Basic Education to Immigration and Citizen Services. He switches jobs with Julius Bitok.

If approved by the National Assembly, Fikirini Jacobs, a staunch ally of Raila, will head the State Department for Youth Affairs.

Former Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union Secretary General Ouma Oluga was nominated as PS for Medical Services in the Health Ministry.

Others are Jane Imbunya (Public Service and Human Capital Development), Abdulrazak Shaukat (Science, Research and Innovation), Michael Lenasalon (Devolution) and Carren Achieng (Children Welfare Services)

Teresia Mbaika moves from Devolution to Aviation and Aerospace Development, with Harry Kimtai switching from Medical Services to Mining. Elijah Mwangi was reassigned to Sports from Mining.

The changes were announced hours after Raila met five of his allies in Ruto’s Cabinet and his party’s parliamentary leadership, saying the meeting discussed “national and emerging issues”. The appointment of Raila’s allies has been looming for months as Ruto and the former premier seek to cement their partnership.

Former Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakumhicha could make a comeback in the government following her nomination as the Permanent Representative to the mission of Kenya to the United Nations Habitat in Nairobi.

Other diplomatic nominees are James Muhati (Consul-General, Guangzhou, China), Abdi Fidhow (Consul-General, Tanzania), Peter Tum (Ambassador, the DRC), Alfred K’Ombundo (Deputy Head of Mission, Belgium) and Geoffrey Kaituko (Deputy Head of Mission, Italy).

Notably, former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies were missing from the new appointments, reinforcing the perception that Ruto and Uhuru have not brokered a unity agreement despite the President visiting him in Ichaweri late last year.

Ruto and Uhuru fell out during Uhuru’s second term following the 2018 Handshake between Uhuru and Odinga. Uhuru backed Odinga in the 2022 elections, opposing Ruto, who later accused him of political interference and shielding tax evaders. Their differences have extended to governance, the economy, and diplomacy.

At a recent burial, Uhuru encouraged the youth, including his daughter Ngina, to fight for their rights.

“Shida ya watu siku hizi sijui wameogopeshwa, hata wewe Ngina rudi uingie kwa hii muungano sababu Gen Z nyinyi ndio the story of the future. Fight for your rights bwana, sio kukaa hapo mali yenu mmetolea jasho ichukuliwe, msikubali, pambaneni hadi mpate haki yenu kwa maana hakuna kitu inadumu,” he said in January, earning applause from the crowd.

State House said the latest changes were meant to speed up the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

“The changes seek to further drive the administration’s seminal socio-economic blueprint,” a statement from the Presidency read.

One of the most surprising aspects of the reshuffle was the exclusion of key figures from the Mount Kenya region, which has traditionally held significant influence in government.

While Mt Kenya leaders have historically dominated high-level appointments, they were largely left out of this round of changes.

Some government officials defended the appointments, arguing they were based on merit and regional balance. However, the reshuffle has sparked speculation that Ruto is moving to consolidate his influence outside Mount Kenya, a region crucial to his election but where political discontent has been growing.

Concerns remain about ethnic representation in government. A recent Public Service Commission (PSC) report revealed that the Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities continue to dominate State jobs despite efforts to ensure a fair distribution of positions.

As of December 2024, members of the Kikuyu community held 47,543 government positions (20 per cent of the total public workforce), while Kalenjins had 40,820 (17.6 per cent). The two communities, which have held the presidency since independence, remain overrepresented in government hiring.

The PSC report also identified 29 State agencies where a single ethnic group made up more than half the workforce. Additionally, 149 government officers were appointed through non-competitive processes, including 133 in the Executive Office of the President.

“These hiring trends go against the spirit of inclusivity. Government agencies are still ignoring calls for ethnic balance in recruitment,” a PSC official stated.