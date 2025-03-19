I will not be cowed - Nyoro says after government officials skip his event

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro during a press conference in Nairobi on Tuedsay, March 18. [ Collins Oduor, Standard]

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has downplayed the absence of senior government officials at his event on Wednesday, March 19, insisting he remains focused on development.

Nyoro, who launched several projects in the Mjini area, unveiled a modern office block for the assistant county commissioner and commissioned a road project.

However, senior government administrators boycotted the ceremony, fuelling speculation on his standing in President William Ruto’s administration.

Addressing residents, Nyoro refrained from criticising the government but called for mutual respect among leaders.

“I respect everyone and I expect the same in return. Respect is not a sign of fear,” said Nyoro.

His remarks follow claims that he used resources from the Budget and Appropriations Committee, which he previously chaired, to fund projects in his constituency.

Speaking on Tuesday, March 18, at KICC, he denied the allegations, stating that most initiatives in Kiharu began before he assumed the position.

“The majority of projects in Kiharu were initiated during my first term in Parliament. That should answer you,” said Nyoro.

Nyoro, who was recently ousted as chair of the Budget and Appropriations Committee in a parliamentary shake-up, declined to discuss his relationship with Ruto or Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“I do not want to comment on personalities today, but I have not had any conversations either in person or phone call with any leader on my former position,” he said.

In recent months, Nyoro has steered clear of national debates, opting instead to focus on launching development projects in Kiharu.

He has remained silent on key issues, including Gachagua’s impeachment, the broad-based government framework, and the UDA-ODM alliance that reshaped parliamentary leadership.