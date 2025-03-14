The Standard

Sudan bans importation of Kenyan products for hosting RSF

By Sharon Wanga | 2d ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Rapid Support Forces
RSF deputy commander Major Gen Abdul Rahim Hamdan Dagalo(centre) with SPLM-N Leader Abdel Aziz Al-Hilu(left) and Fadlallah Burma(right), the leader of Sudan's National Umma Party (NUP) at KICC, Nairobi on February 18, 2025[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Sudan has suspended the importation of all Kenyan products in protest of Nairobi’s move to host the Rapid Support Forces.

Following a directive issued on Thursday, March 13, by Sudan’s Ministry of Trade and Supply, the importation has been suspended immediately.

“The import of all products coming from the State of Kenya through all ports, crossings, airports and outlets is suspended, effective from this date until further notice,” Acting Minister Omar Mohamed said.

The action taken, based on recommendations by the cabinet committee, followed a move by the Kenyan government to host the RSF and its allies on several occasions.

On the latest event, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu, factions of the Revolutionary Front, the National Umma Party, and several other political entities signed a charter to form a parallel government in Nairobi.

Sudan has accused Kenya of hostility, citing a violation of principles of good neighbourliness.

“Hosting leaders of the terrorist RSF militia and allowing them to conduct political and propaganda activities constitutes an endorsement of and complicity in these heinous crimes," the Sudan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“Equally, this action by the Kenyan government not only violates the principles of good neighbourliness but also contravenes the pledges Kenya has made at the highest levels not to allow hostile activities against Sudan to be carried out on its soil." 

According to trade data, Sudan is the tenth-largest importer of Kenyan tea globally and the second-largest African importer of the product.

Data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC) shows Kenya exported $48.2 million of goods to Sudan in 2023.

Related Topics

Sudan Bans Kenyan Imports RSF Parallel Government Rapid Support Forces (RSF)
.

Latest Stories

Start working
Start working
Cartoons
By Harry
1 hr ago
Career pathways to shape senior school selections
Education
By Mike Kihaki
2 hrs ago
How counties ignore SRC orders, blow budget on rent for top officials
National
By Julius Chepkwony
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How counties ignore SRC orders, blow budget on rent for top officials
By Julius Chepkwony 2 hrs ago
How counties ignore SRC orders, blow budget on rent for top officials
Road tax tyranny: How State plans to raid Kenyans' pockets in Sh4.8tr roads toll policy
By Benjamin Imende 3 hrs ago
Road tax tyranny: How State plans to raid Kenyans' pockets in Sh4.8tr roads toll policy
St Kizito's night of horror won't erase
By Rosa Agutu 3 hrs ago
St Kizito's night of horror won't erase
Regina Kimanthi: Diagnosed with arthritis at 38, now battling diabetes at 48
By Gardy Chacha 3 hrs ago
Regina Kimanthi: Diagnosed with arthritis at 38, now battling diabetes at 48
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved