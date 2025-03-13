Super Metro suspends crew amid matatu fare controversy

A fleet of Super Metro vehicles at Isuzu East Africa yard on Mombasa road. [File, Standard]

Super Metro has suspended a matatu crew involved in an incident where a passenger allegedly fell to his death following a dispute over fare.

The passenger, identified as Gilbert Thuo Kimani, reportedly paid Sh50 instead of the Sh80 demanded by a tout. The altercation occurred as the bus passed Kahawa Wendani on Thika Road.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with netizens calling out the bus service provider, which has built a strong reputation over its 12 years of operation.

In a statement dated Wednesday, March 12, issued days after the incident, Super Metro expressed regret over the passenger’s death, reaffirming its commitment to passenger safety.

“We understand that the public is angry and rightfully so. We do not condone reckless behavior, and as a precautionary measure, the crew involved in this incident has been suspended pending further investigation,” read the statement in part.

While the status of the investigation remains unclear, the bus company said it is cooperating with authorities to ensure justice for Kimani.

The controversy has fueled calls for a boycott, with some Nairobi residents accusing the company of failing to curb misconduct, including overloading, rude crew members, long wait times, reckless driving, and loud music.

Activist Hanifa Farsafi condemned the incident, saying, “we will talk about the pathetic bystander nature of Kenyans later but the driver and the tout must be held accountable.”

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru urged Super Metro to suspend operations until the victim’s family receives justice. “We will occupy the bus station today,” he said.

Other social media users voiced similar frustrations. “Your crew needs training on public relations and anger management,” said Kanani Macharia.

“Suspension is not enough—ensure those responsible are arrested,” another user wrote.

Super Metro has long been considered one of Nairobi’s most orderly and reliable matatu saccos, earning industry awards and a loyal commuter base, as seen in its long queues during rush hours.

However, this reputation is now at risk as concerns over passenger safety grow.

“Moving forward, we are reinforcing strict safety protocols and training to prevent such tragedies,” the company said.

The Standard could not immediately establish the progress of the investigation, as Super Metro directed further inquiries to its main office.