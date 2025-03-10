Man who set up patrol base says he had backing of top cops

Local residents watch in disbelief at fake police station constructed by an individual person without public participation at Cheboror trading centre Kesses Sub County in Uasin Gishu County yesterday. March 10, 2015. [Peter Ochieng]

The mysterious man who is reportedly wanted for establishing a police patrol base has claimed that he had the backing of top police chiefs.

Collins Leitich alias Chepkulei, according to a police report that was made public on Saturday had established Cheboror Patrol Base and painted it with National Police Service colors.

In a surprising act, Chepkulei, who is also known as Generali said he was a free man and that he had the blessings of top police bosses to set up the post within Cherus trading centre in Kesses constituency.

He dismissed reports that he had been arrested and alleged that a representation of senior police officers were present during the launch and painting of the base on Wednesday last week.

Chepkulei exclusively told The Standard that he was shocked to learn that police officers who had given greenlight for the establishment of the patrol base were accusing him of setting up an illegal post.

He defended the move, saying he decided to set up the patrol base after several criminal activities rocked the area in recent months.

"I sought the guidance of the regional commander and he told me if we get a permanent building for officers, the police service will give us officers," Chepkulei claimed.

He said he was only a well-wisher helping a community choking under criminal activities including burglary and livestock theft.

"Sheep are stolen in Cherus daily. Thieves break into shops and steal stock and there are several cases of muggings being reported but the police don't respond on time because they always complain that they have no vehicle.

"I had offered my Toyota Probox car and by the time they reported that I had established a police station, was the same day I was planning to officially hand over the vehicle to the police," he said.

The Standard established yesterday that Cherus, a bustling trading centre located along Nabkoi-Lessos-Kapsabet road, had no police post.

The nearest police station is Kamuyu located at least 6km away and riddled with impassable road networks. The next one is Kondoo situated about 15 kilometres away from Cherus.

"This issue has nothing to do with the police. I requested him (a senior police chief) to set up the police patrol base. Top police bosses said it was okay if it would help the community. We are only waiting for the police officers to be deployed to the patrol base," Chepkulei said.

He added: "I am donating a building until they (National Police Service) build their own police station."

Questions also emerged about the mysterious businessman who claimed yesterday that he was meeting top security officials at Vigilance House in Nairobi when investigative agencies in Uasin Gishu were were carrying out investigations on how he established a police base without following laid down procedures that include approval by county security committee, the Inspector General and eventually a gazettement by the Interior Cabinet Secretary.

Videos of Chepkulei being accorded police protection and escorts have previously sparked debate.

Locals gave mixed reactions about his gesture, with others praising his decision and another group questioning his motive.

Wilson Tarus questioned why the patrol base was established without any public participation.

"A police patrol base is not a bad idea but how can a police station be situated in a rented house?," Tarus said.

He added: "Why didn't the government establish the police base instead of placing it under a private citizen? There was a place set aside for a police station but the project has not kicked off."

Another resident Mathew Kipkorir said: "We don't know what the man who established the patrol base does but he is a resident."

Isaac Maiyo, a business community chairman at Cherus welcomed the idea of a police patrol base and said residents of the trading centre were paying watchmen to guard property.

"We have made many requests for a police station. The President influenced the setting aside of Sh50 million for a modern market and asked us to do business 24 hours but there is no security.

"We saw police vehicles in the morning and we thought officers were being brought to the new station," the trader said.

The police in Eldoret said they only knew him as a resident of the area where the patrol base was set up.

Uasin Gishu Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthi said a patrol base was not established in Cherus.

Mwanthi said the rental house was painted with police colors but did not operate.

"The house was painted on March 5 in anticipation of a new patrol base," he said, adding that individuals behind the painting did not follow the right procedure.