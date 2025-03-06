Ruto hosts Pastor Edward Mwai amid Sh20m controversy

President William Ruto hosts Pastor Edward Mwai at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto on Wednesday hosted Pastor Edward Mwai of Jesus Winner Ministry at State House, Nairobi, amid public scrutiny over a Sh20 million donation he pledged to the church.

In a post on his X account, Ruto shared photos of the meeting, which included Mwai and other church leaders.

He praised the church for its role in the Labour Mobility Programme, which facilitates job opportunities for Kenyan youth abroad, and discussed the progress of its construction in Roysambu.

“We appreciate Jesus Winner Ministry Church for complementing our Labour mobility programme by hosting a recruitment drive, which aims to secure jobs for our youth abroad. Met the Reverend Edward Mwai at State House, Nairobi,” wrote Ruto

The duo also discussed the progress of the church’s construction.

The Sh20 million pledge by Ruto has drawn backlash, with critics urging the bishop to surrender the money to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The controversy intensified after Mwai revealed that he had changed his phone number after receiving over five thousand (5,000) messages from Kenyans demanding an explanation. Jesus Winner Ministry Leaders at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

Despite the public outcry, the pastor clarified that he had yet to receive the donation.

The church was also used as a recruitment center by the Ministry of Labour for Kenyans seeking employment abroad, further fueling speculation about its connection to the government.

Mwai’s visit to State House has reignited debate, with many questioning the motive behind the meeting.

You give the church Sh20 million, and then the same church hosts the Ministry of Labour for unemployed youths. Make it make sense,” posted X user Rono.

“Is this a validation of the bribe or a confession of the government's failure to create jobs?” asked another user, Maingi.

Others accused the church of being part of a larger corruption scheme.

“Of course, they will ‘compliment’ you if you donate Sh20 million every Sunday. Even corrupt money looks holy when washed at the altar. Funny how churches are now recruitment agencies while the government watches unemployment rise like offertory collections. Maybe next Sunday’s sermon should be titled, Blessed are the well-connected, for they shall secure tenders,” one user quipped.