Gachagua to Ruto: Get used to our criticism

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, her wife Dorcas Rigathi and Machakos deputy governor Francis Mwangangi during a church service at Gospel Confirmation Centre in Machakos town on March 2, 2025.[John Muia, Standard]

Former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, yesterday urged President William Ruto to stop complaining about the opposition’s criticism of him.

Speaking in Machakos during a Sunday service, the former DP advised Ruto to focus on delivering his pledges. Gachagua, who was at the Gospel Confirmation Centre with six senators and several MPs, said:

“Why waste time listening to what we (the opposition) are saying? When do you find time to work? We speak to Kenyans about the abductions, extra-judicial killings, the failed healthcare system, the fraudulent housing levy, and the burdensome payslips. Removing you is a prerequisite to implementing our plan to redeem Kenyans,” Gachagua told Ruto.

He continued, “So, we will keep talking about you until we get you out of power. You need to get used to it, relax, we’ll sort you out.”

Gachagua, who was returning to Machakos for the first time in three years after his controversial remark that the Ukambani region ‘can’t go far with just 1.5 million votes’, appeared to retract his statement, acknowledging that the community’s political support will be crucial in unseating President Ruto. “I have come here with one message. This thing is done. Let us stick together. Let us restore the dignity of this community by uniting as one solid block of the Gema community,” said Gachagua.

He expressed confidence that the opposition was on a positive trajectory, spreading the message of an alternative government. “Politics is a game of numbers. Ruto’s side is engaged in politics of subtraction, while the opposition is building numbers. Kalonzo Musyoka and I, alongside other like-minded leaders in the opposition, will ensure we win the 2027 general election in the first round,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Senators Agnes Kavindu (Machakos), Enoch Wambua (Kitui), and Daniel Maanzo (Makueni), who declared that Ukambani was keen on forming alliances with other regions to form the next government. “We came here under Kalonzo’s instructions to welcome Gachagua. We are ready to unite our people and walk in the path of liberation,” said Wambua.

He added, “As for President Ruto, we will continue to talk at you because the things you’ve done to Kenyans are against the constitution that you swore to defend.”

Wambua emphasised that Ukambani was “not uniting with Central Kenya, but rather returning to where it belongs”. “We are no longer the Lower Eastern region, but the Mt Kenya South region,” he said.