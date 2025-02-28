CS Muturi on his way out, claims Ichung'wah

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah. [File, Standard]

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has suggested that Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi could soon exit government, citing unresolved differences with President William Ruto.

Speaking in a now viral interview on Al Jazeera, Ichung’wah was asked about allegations that Muturi’s son was abducted in 2024.

In response, he hinted at tensions between Muturi and the president, suggesting the CS might not remain in office for long.

“He's a politician to begin with. He has beef with his boss in government. There are reasons why Justin Muturi was removed as Attorney General around the time of the demonstrations in June last year. He is probably on his way out. It is him who has made those allegations. That is a matter under active investigations,” Ichungwah said.

The Kikuyu MP did not clarify whether Muturi would resign voluntarily or be dismissed.

The Standard reached out to Muturi for a response to Ichung’wah’s claims, but he was unavailable at the time of publication.

In June 2024, Muturi’s son and a friend were abducted in Nairobi over claims they were financing anti-government protests.

Shortly after, Ruto reshuffled his Cabinet, reassigning Muturi from Attorney General to the Public Service Ministry.

Muturi later publicly alleged that his son had been abducted by intelligence officers and that he had to personally intervene with the president to secure his release.

His remarks have been widely interpreted as an outburst against the administration