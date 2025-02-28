Cracks widen in ODM as groups organise parallel anniversary fete

L eaders during Western ODM party delegates meeting at Kakamega Golf Hotel, on February 9, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standar]d

A storm is brewing in former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM party after a group of youths and party officials vowed to hold a parallel event to mark the 20th anniversary of the party in Busia today.

The youth are opposed to Governor Paul Otuoma’s decision to take the celebrations to Bukiri Market in Funyula Constituency, stating that they were not consulted as major stakeholders in the party.

Another group of party members also wants Raila and the ODM leadership to address claims that there is a plan to kick out Secretary General Edwin Sifuna from his post.

On Thursday, senior ODM officials confirmed to The Standard that the party leadership is keen to restore order in the party and address the teething issues that are threatening the party’s standing.

“ODM is united. The anniversary is an indication of how far the party has come and we will use the opportunity to address issues within the party,” said the official.

But as the party stalwarts made the final preparations for the celebrations, a group of youths and party officials in Western vowed to hold a parallel event.

According to the group led by Moses Ouma, Busia youth leader, they will not attend the function to be held at Bukiri where the governor hails from, stating that the county boss is out to divide the party in Busia.

“We want the event to be done in Busia town at Busia Stadium, as members, officials and delegates from Busia, we want to notify the head office that we will not attend today’s function. We have arrived at this decision because Governor Otuoma is out to divide and sabotage the party in Busia,” said Ouma.

He added, “What is this that our governor fears most by moving the celebrations from Busia Stadium in town to his rural home in Bukiri, this comes to our conclusion and doubts that Governor Otuoma is unpopular among people and he fears being heckled in front of our able party leader Raila Odinga.” The group stated that they would ensure the event at Bukiri does not go on and Raila will address supporters at Busia stadium.

“Our governor has long opposed the party position. During the Azimio demonstrations, he organised a parallel group against the protests in Busia, raising doubts about his loyalty. Therefore, we will ensure our leader addresses supporters from Busia Stadium,” said Ouma.

Erick Were, another youth, claimed the governor has been shifting between parties, having left ODM before returning to the Orange party.

“It’s interesting that Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and Gladys Wanga held party functions in town, so why is our governor taking the event to Bukiri? Otuoma has not been a loyal party member and wants to avoid embarrassment. We declare that Busia will have two functions,” said Were.

However, a press statement dated February 26, 2025 and signed by Justus Kizito, ODM Coordinator Western region, Governor Fernandes Barasa, Kakamega ODM Chairman, Zebedee Osabwa, Vihiga ODM Chairman, Machani Mutoka, Chairman Bungoma, Caleb Amisi, ODM Chairman Trans Nzoia and Godfrey Odongo, Busia ODM Secretary General stated that the 20th ODM anniversary celebrations shall take place at Bukiri, Funyula Constituency, Busia County.

“The milestone event is organized by the ODM National Office and is designated for party delegates and other invited guests. The selection of Bukiri in Funyula Constituency as the venue underscores our dedication to engaging with grassroots communities and bringing the celebration closer to the people,” read the statement.

Governor Otuoma, who is also the Chairman of the Taskforce Committee mandated to plan for the ODM at 20 event, said they are ready to host the event.

“I was mandated to lead the preparations for the event and everything is in order, we are expecting our party leader Raila who will lead the members in charting the next political future. I cannot disclose currently what will be discussed but I just want to tell our people to come out in large numbers to make the day a success,” said Otuoma.

He added that the event was planned way before their party leader declared his interest in vying for the position of African Union Commission chairmanship.

“The key mandate of the office is to make the party vibrant, visible, and strong at the grassroots level as we plan for the next general election and that is what we have been doing in Busia and other parts of the country,” he said. Kizito said they expect 20,000 delegates with a focus on energising the party.

Meanwhile, some ODM supporters in Bungoma County have urged Raila to address rumors surrounding the potential removal of Sifuna as the party’s Secretary-General.

The claims, reportedly supported by Makadara MP George Aladwa, have sparked controversy, particularly among the party’s grassroots supporters. Speaking to the Press in Bungoma, Eric Njalale, an ardent ODM supporter, expressed concern over what he described as “underground disagreements” within the party that could undermine its unity.