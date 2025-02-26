The Standard

Todonyang massacre: Bodies of two Kenyans recovered as search intensifies

By David Njaaga | 1h ago

Kenya security personnel pitch camp in Todonyang border point to recover missing bodies. [File, Standard]

Two bodies have been recovered in the search for missing Kenyans following a cross-border attack in Todonyang along the Kenya-Ethiopia border, authorities said Wednesday.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the bodies, identified as a man and a woman in their late 20s or early 30s, were found amid ongoing efforts to locate others still missing.

"The government stands in solidarity with those who have lost their loved ones and those whose family members remain unaccounted for," said Murkomen on Wednesday, February 26. 

More than 20 fishermen were killed at the Todonyang border point along  Lake Turkana by suspected Dassanech militia from neighbouring Ethiopia.

 The incident occurred on Saturday at around 5 p.m. at Lopeimukat and Natira along the Kenya-Ethiopia border near River Omo.

 He noted that poor communication on the Ethiopian side had slowed search and rescue operations. However, he commended officials from both countries for their cooperation and urged affected families to remain patient.

"I thank the Ethiopian government for allowing our officials full access to the area, which has aided the recovery and the continued search for the missing persons and boats," said Murkomen.

.

He added that the government was working to account for all missing persons while engaging Ethiopian authorities to restore peace and stability in the region.

Murkomen said updates would be provided as new developments emerge.

.

.

