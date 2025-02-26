MPs demand Sakaja arrest over garbage row with power firm

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja during the Council of Governors (COG) meeting in Nairobi . Sakaja urged COB to address the issue of bursaries to schools from a humanitarian perspective . January 20th ,2025. [Elvis Ogina ,Standard]

A parliamentary committee is now calling for the arrest of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja amid his escalating dispute with Kenya Power over unpaid bills.

The National Assembly Energy Committee yesterday condemned City Hall officials for dumping foul-smelling waste outside Stima Plaza before barricading the building with garbage trucks on Monday. They also cut off the water supply to Kenya Power offices.

The move by Sakaja’s team is believed to be retaliation for Kenya Power’s decision to disconnect electricity at City County Government offices.

Last week, several county government offices, including City Hall, were left darkness after Kenya Power cut off electricity due to an outstanding Sh3billion in bill.

This seemingly prompted county government staff to retaliate claiming that Kenya Power owes City Hall more than Sh4 billion in wayleave fees dating back from the early 2000’s.

And now, the Vincent Kawaya-led committee has expressed displeasure with the actions by the County government and is baying for the Governor’s arrest.

“You (KP) must enforce the law to ensure that those responsible record statements and face legal action. Even if they reconnect the water immediately, they must face be held accountable,” directed committee chair.

“Why is City Hall protesting when they haven’t paid? I encourage Kenya Power to act swiftly and disconnect those who are not paying. Why should we have governors looting billions while it only costs a few hundred million shillings to settle electricity bills? Instead of targeting street lighting and other programs that benefit the common mwananchi, go to the governor’s office and switch off the electricity there,” added Kawaya.

Owe no penny

He made the remarks during a committee sitting attended by Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi and his Principal Secretary, Alex Kamau, who appeared before the House team to deliberate on the 2025/26 Budget Policy Statement. Also present was Kenya Power Chief Executive Officer Joseph Siror.

This followed CS Wandayi’s submission to the committee, stating that, to his knowledge, Kenya Power did not owe City Hall any water or wayleave fees. He condemned the county government’s actions on Monday as heinous.

“Legally speaking, Kenya Power owes no money to City Hall… When the incident occurred yesterday (Monday), I spoke with Governor Sakaja and urged him to instruct his officers to restore normalcy so that we can sit down and address our issues amicably,” said Wandayi.

He further told the committee that he would seek Governor Sakaja’s cooperation to resolve the issue once and for all.

“…But as we speak, nothing has changed. The issue remains unresolved. I will be engaging the governor and intervening at a policy level,” added the CS.

Wandayi clarified that while Kenya Power had indeed disconnected electricity to some county government facilities, it was restored after City Hall committed to paying Sh150 million.

“But even after that gesture, yesterday (Monday), they still went ahead and did what they did,” stated the CS.

Nambale MP Geoffrey Mulanya condemned Monday’s incident, referring to it as an act of “terrorism” and calling for the arrest of all those involved.

“You mean to tell us that we are negotiating with criminals in this country? That we should tolerate dissidents who defy the law and retaliate when asked to pay their bills? As a committee, we expected the ministry to ensure the government brings these criminals to justice. Even the governor—arrest him and cut off power to City Hall,” said Mulanya.

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, expressing dismay over the state of affairs, went further to recommend the dissolution of the Nairobi County government, proposing that its functions be transferred to the National Government.

“I think the city is losing control. There should be elections in the other 46 counties, while Nairobi should be run by a military administrator, just like what Uhuru did,” he said.

Embakasi North MP James Gakuya criticised Sakaja’s handling of the dispute with Kenya Power, calling it unprofessional.