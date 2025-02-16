Kenyans, Ugandans online demand the release of Kizza Besigye

Uganda's veteran opposition figure Kizza Besigye in the dock before the Makindye Martial Court in Kampala, on November 20, 2024. [AFP]

Nearly 90 days after the alleged abduction of Ugandan opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye in Kenya, pressure is mounting on the Ugandan government to release him.

Kenyans and Ugandans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) under the hashtag #FreeKizzaBesigye, calling for his immediate release as concerns over his health and prolonged detention grow.

Prominent political activists, medics, and ordinary citizens have joined the online movement, condemning what they describe as an unlawful abduction and detention.

Many are also questioning the role of Kenyan authorities in Besigye's incarceration, given that opposition leader was reportedly taken in Nairobi before being transported to Uganda.

Miguna Miguna, a Kenyan lawyer and activist, who is among those intensifying the calls for Besigye’s release posted: “Freedom Fighters, let’s circulate and trend #FreeKizzaBesigye forthwith until @KagutaMuseveni acts on our demand with the urgency it deserves. The continued unlawful detention, TORTURE, cruel and inhumane treatment of Dr. Besigye must be condemned by all freedom lovers around the world. Remember to also condemn @WilliamsRuto for facilitating Dr. Besigye’s abduction in Kenya before he was illegally transported to Uganda and unlawfully detained.”

Ugandan academic and activist Dr Stella Nyanzi urged the people to take action in whatever way they could, tweeting: “If you cannot march in protest on the streets, make a placard. If you cannot hold a placard, then post online. If you cannot make a video on TikTok/Facebook, then tweet on X. If you are not on social media, then pray!”

Other X users, including @Omunyarusiza, and @GovernorMorgans, cited Besigye’s decades-long fight for justice in Uganda and urged continued pressure to secure his release.

@Omunyarusiza wrote: “Unlike most politicians, he was never driven by greed or personal gain. A doctor by profession, he could have pursued wealth and left politics, but he chose to stay and fight relentlessly for his beliefs. His only crime has been to love Uganda and justice.”

@GovernorMorgans posted: “Dr Kizza Besigye continues to be under illegal detention, his freedom is not in the hands of the oppressors but rather in our hands, we either raise and grant it to him or betray him.”

Besigye, a veteran opposition leader and former personal doctor to President Yoweri Museveni, has been a persistent critic of Uganda’s long-serving leader.

He has run against Museveni in presidential elections, consistently alleging electoral fraud and state repression.

However, in recent years, Besigye had taken a step back from frontline politics until his sudden abduction and detention re-ignited global attention.

His arrest came under murky circumstances while he was in Kenya preparing to attend a book launch.

According to reports, he was forcibly taken from Nairobi, transported across the border, and detained in a military facility in Kampala.

Ugandan authorities later charged him with possession of firearms and seeking to purchase weapons abroad, allegations which he has since denied.

The Ugandan Supreme Court recently ruled that military courts lack jurisdiction over civilians, a decision that Besigye’s supporters hoped would expedite his release.

However, President Museveni dismissed the ruling as “a wrong decision,” signaling that Besigye’s legal troubles may persist.

Besigye’s detention has been further complicated by reports that he has embarked on a hunger strike to protest his prolonged incarceration.

His health is said to be deteriorating, raising concerns among medical professionals and human rights organizations in Uganda.

The Uganda Medical Association, in a press statement, called for his immediate release, citing the need for proper medical care.

The association distanced itself from political activism but stated that denying a detainee proper healthcare is a human rights violation.

With the #FreeKizzaBesigye campaign gaining traction, it remains to be seen whether Ugandan authorities will bow to the pressure.

President Museveni’s government has been known to crack down on opposition leaders, often detaining them under dubious charges before eventually releasing them after international scrutiny.

For now, activists, opposition figures, and concerned citizens continue to call for Besigye’s release, emphasizing that silence is not an option.

As @AnnahAshaba wrote on X: “Silence = Complicity. Your silence will not save you. We are all in a sinking ship. Just because the hole is on one side doesn’t mean that you will survive. Are you going to take action or will you fold your hands like a helpless dog?”