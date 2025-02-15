Raila speaks: 'I am not bitter, I'm very happy indeed'

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga concedes defeat in Addis Ababa. [File, Standard]

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has conceded defeat in the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship race, bringing an end to Kenya’s high-stakes bid for the top continental seat.

"I had offered myself as a candidate, and for the past few months, I have been running around the continent talking to leaders and seeking their votes. Today, they have expressed themselves, and as it is now, we did not succeed. They said we must respect democracy, and therefore, I concede defeat," Odinga said.

Despite winning in the first two rounds of voting, Odinga ultimately lost to Djibouti’s Mahmoud Youssouf after failing to secure the required two-thirds majority.

Speaking in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Odinga reiterated that while the outcome was disappointing, he remains open to serving the continent in other capacities.

"When you go to a contest, there can only be two outcomes. You can win, or you can lose. And this is one of them. Therefore, I'm not bitter. I'm very happy indeed, and I'm still available to offer other services in the continent in any other capacity," he stated.

He also extended his best wishes to Youssouf as he takes up the mantle. "I therefore want to wish my competitor Mahmoud Youssouf success in his undertaking. And I want to thank all those members or countries who voted for me. I am grateful for today's exercise," Odinga added.

President William Ruto acknowledged Odinga’s efforts, expressing gratitude to the African Union leadership for considering his vision.

He also congratulated Youssouf and his deputy, Selma Haddadi, assuring them of Kenya’s support as they take over the AU Commission’s leadership.

“This election was not about individuals or nations; it was about Africa’s future. That future remains bright, and together, we will continue working for a united, prosperous, and influential Africa on the global stage,” Ruto said.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki echoed Ruto’s sentiments, thanking those who supported Odinga’s bid and expressing optimism that Kenya’s moment to chair the AUC would come.

"President Ruto, our candidate Raila Odinga, and his campaign team gave their best. Unfortunately, we have lost. We remain a proud nation that we came so close. Today was not our day, but our day will come. Thanks to all the friends of Kenya who stood with us when it mattered," Kindiki said.

According to Odinga, the plan now is to return home and attend to other matters.

However, all eyes are now on the political landscape, as questions on how his loss will impact politics in Kenya, moving forward, arise.