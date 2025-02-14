Ruto warns against military intervention to end Sudan conflict

President William Ruto gives his remarks during a High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the People of Sudan in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. [PCS]

President William Ruto has urged warring parties in the Sudan conflict to engage in genuine and inclusive dialogue to achieve peace.

The President emphasised that a political crisis like the Sudan conflict should be resolved through dialogue rather than military means.

He also called on external actors supporting the warring parties to refrain from actions that further endanger the lives and future of the Sudanese people.

“Only through collective commitment and decisive action can we help restore stability and hope for a peaceful future in Sudan,” he said.

He made the remarks Friday during a High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the People of Sudan in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, attended by, among others, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Ruto urged the international community to intervene in the Sudan crisis, which continues to worsen due to the massive displacement of civilians, with an estimated 11 million people forced to flee their homes. “It is incumbent upon all of us — member states and people of goodwill alike — to support ongoing efforts towards a peaceful resolution, while addressing the urgent humanitarian needs of those affected by this conflict,” he said.

He noted that the collapse of healthcare systems, the spread of preventable diseases, and the deterioration of medical infrastructure have further deepened the humanitarian emergency.

“The regional impact of the crisis is equally severe, with neighbouring countries struggling with overstretched social services due to the growing refugee crisis,” he added.

The President lamented that Sudan’s progress towards food security — once marked by record wheat harvests — has been reversed, leaving over half the population food insecure and millions on the brink of famine.

He affirmed that Kenya, along with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, remains committed to supporting and facilitating efforts towards a negotiated settlement to end the suffering of the Sudanese people.