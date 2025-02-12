The Standard

Kenya Kwanza is majority in National Assembly, Wetang'ula declares

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula making a ruling on Wednesday at the National Assembly. [PBU]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has declared that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance remains the majority party in the House with 165 members, while Azimio la Umoja coalition, with 154 seats, is the minority.

Delivering his ruling on the floor of the House, Wetang’ula stated that the leadership structure remains unchanged.

"The Kenya Kwanza coalition is the Majority party, and Azimio la Umoja is the Minority. I have not received any further communication from Kenya Kwanza regarding changes in their leadership. Similarly, I have not received any communication from Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya coalition replacing their leaders. Consequently, the House leadership remains unchanged," he ruled. 

Azimio, in a rebuttal, has rejected the ruling with Minority Whip Millie Odhiambo vowing the coalition will take further action, though unspecified at the time of publishing. 

"As Azimio, we respectfully disagree with your communication… We are going to take further action," said Odhiambo.

The ruling comes amid heightened tensions in the National Assembly following a  High Court decision that annulled an earlier verdict declaring Kenya Kwanza as the majority.

Wetang’ula clarified that the court did not declare any party as the majority or minority, nor did it declare the leader of the majority or minority.

Related Topics

Majority Minority leadership Moses Wetang’ula Millie Odhiambo
.

Latest Stories

KRA tightens noose on graft, sends 19 employees home
KRA tightens noose on graft, sends 19 employees home
Business
By Brian Ngugi
28 mins ago
Equity Bank cuts loan interest rates by largest margin yet
Business
By Brian Ngugi
51 mins ago
Kelvin Kiptum's parents emotionally remember marathon legend year after his death: "Continue resting in eternal peace"
Entertainment
By Kevin Tunoi
54 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

House of impunity: Chaos as MPs shout over Majority and Minority status
By Josphat Thiong’o 8 hrs ago
House of impunity: Chaos as MPs shout over Majority and Minority status
UoN Chancellor warns of 'house on fire'
By Mike Kihaki 8 hrs ago
UoN Chancellor warns of 'house on fire'
We're footing our Addis bills, MPs say
By Brian Otieno 9 hrs ago
We're footing our Addis bills, MPs say
How torture and detention cost taxpayers billions
By Joackim Bwana 1 day ago
How torture and detention cost taxpayers billions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved