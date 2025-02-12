Kenya Kwanza is majority in National Assembly, Wetang'ula declares

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula making a ruling on Wednesday at the National Assembly. [PBU]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has declared that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance remains the majority party in the House with 165 members, while Azimio la Umoja coalition, with 154 seats, is the minority.

Delivering his ruling on the floor of the House, Wetang’ula stated that the leadership structure remains unchanged.

"The Kenya Kwanza coalition is the Majority party, and Azimio la Umoja is the Minority. I have not received any further communication from Kenya Kwanza regarding changes in their leadership. Similarly, I have not received any communication from Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya coalition replacing their leaders. Consequently, the House leadership remains unchanged," he ruled.

Azimio, in a rebuttal, has rejected the ruling with Minority Whip Millie Odhiambo vowing the coalition will take further action, though unspecified at the time of publishing.

"As Azimio, we respectfully disagree with your communication… We are going to take further action," said Odhiambo.

The ruling comes amid heightened tensions in the National Assembly following a High Court decision that annulled an earlier verdict declaring Kenya Kwanza as the majority.

Wetang’ula clarified that the court did not declare any party as the majority or minority, nor did it declare the leader of the majority or minority.