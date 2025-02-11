Will the EAC-SADC Merger unlock the DRC crisis?

President Ruto, his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa and Prime Cabinet Minister Musalia at the joint summit of East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) heads of state in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. President William Ruto has urged all parties in the conflict in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to cease hostilities and embrace dialogue.[PCS]

African leaders agreed on the consolidation of two regional peace initiatives aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This agreement was reached during the Joint East African Community and the Southern African Development Community (EAC-SADC) Summit at State House, Dar es Salaam, over the weekend.

The two initiatives known as Nairobi Process and Luanda Process were founded to bring an end to the on and off war in DRC.

The Nairobi process under former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, was founded in 2022 focusing on embracing dialogue that involves the DRC government, armed groups, and civil society.

While the Luanda Process under Angolan President João Lourenço, also founded in the same year and focused on addressing tensions between the DRC and Rwanda, after DRC accused Rwanda of supporting M23 rebel group.

However, the two processes had a “Cold war”, since the Nairobi process was backed by EAC, while the Luanda process was backed by SADC.

The regional leaders agreed to merge the two process and call it the Luanda/Nairobi process, to propel the peacekeeping initiative.

During the regional meeting President William Ruto, who is the chairman of the EAC, called for unwavering political support and deploy best effort and master total commitment to facilitate a sustainable settlement that lays the foundation for a stable and prosperous DRC.

“The situation maybe complex, maybe protracted, it may have been with us for years. But I believe the situation in the DRC can be solved, should be solved and must be solved. For this reason, it may also be prudent for the consolidated single EAC-SADC initiative on this matter to be supported by a strong secretariat that can provide the necessary coordination, monitoring and enforcement to ensure effective implementation of outcomes,” said Ruto

Ruto urged that the only way to ensure enduring peace is to engage in a comprehensive diplomatic approach that addresses the root causes of the conflict, secures DRC’s territorial integrity and affirms the sovereignty of its people, their aspirations for freedom, justice and development.

“Such an approach must also bring together multiple stakeholders – regional States, international and political organisations, civil society and the DRC government to dialogue and collaborate in exploring, developing and implementing a lasting solution,” President Ruto said.

The leaders urged the M23, the Congolese rebel movement which took over Goma, the largest city in Eastern DRC, a few days ago, to halt further advancement. Called on the international community to stand in solidarity with the people of DRC “during this time” by aligning their support with the EAC-SADC initiative.

However, did more than one initiative spoil the proverbial broth?

Professor Peter Kagwanja, Political Scientist and advisor on African Affairs, says too many interventions brought confusion.

“We have the Uhuru Kenyatta one which was created in 2022, after the 2021-2022 conflict, then immediately this crisis in Goma came up, William Ruto started his own intervention by calling a meeting of the head of states rather than can calling the mediation that had already been created by the same organization,” says Prof. Kagwanja

Kagwanja adds that the dissatisfaction of the Nairobi process that seemed to have favored Kagame rubbed some SADC countries the wrong way and birthed another initiative that intended to support the Luanda Process by the Angolan President, which had the blessing of the AU, SADC, America and the European Union.

“It looked powerful but it failed because it took the position of Kinshasa, the Nairobi process took the position of Kagame that is the main accusation from the Southern Africans,” he says.

According to Barrack Muluka, a Strategic & Political Communications, and Leadership Communications Consultant, SADC initiative and the East African initiative was duplication of efforts and isolation of issues.

“It is important that, for a viable way forward, the two initiatives should be brought together, should be merged into one. Possibly have co-chairs, common secretarial support service, common legal support services. therefore, start moving together towards a possible solution,” says Muluka

Muluka adds that there are also vested interests in DRC since 1960 that have to do with the rich mineral resources.

However, during an emergency EAC Summit convened by President William Ruto, Kagame said that the processes became an end in themselves.

"The people leading these processes, became more important than the results of the processes. The Nairobi process became the Uhuru process, then the Luanda process was like you cannot say anything that will displease president Lourenço,"

Kagame was also displeased by the fact that DRC that is part of EAC did not have representative in a crucial meeting that involved them.

"We are on one hand assuming or pretending coming together over an issue and trying to find a solution while at the same time each country is pulling from different direction," he said

Kagame claimed that Tshisekedi got rid of EAC because the community did not side with him.

"Tshisekedi decided we were not doing what he wanted and went to SADC. SADC agreed they’d come and do what he wanted and sent everybody packing. We complied and kept quiet. Even in East Africa maybe we have different understanding of what the problem is and we have never come together and agree or even disagree and find away to come together finally to do what we ought to do,"

Prof. Kagwanja adds that the significance of merging the two processes is acknowledging that it is not a war of militia verses the governments, or militia verses militia.

The Luanda Process has the backing of SADC and the Nairobi process has the backing of EAC. Countries like Tanzania and DRC have dual membership of both SADC and EAC.

“Tanzania has a peace keeping in the EAC brigade and the SADC brigade. As a result, Tanzania was the best country to convene this meeting,” says Prof. Kagwanja

According to Prof. Kagwanja Kenya has gotten out of the meeting with less gravitas.

“The meeting should have been convened by the EAC chairperson, or someone appointed by the community. Tanzania was not appointed by the community, but naturally took over that, and therefore Kenya has been marginalized,” he adds

Will this affect the AUC voting in Addis Ababa?

“Yes. Tanzania has emerged as a better mediator. The meeting was attended by heads of states, this happening when in 5 days we will be seeking the chairmanship of the African Union. Tshisekedi is not going to be with us,” he says

The chairperson of SADC President, Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, called for an end to the conflict in DRC by urging SADC and EAC leadership to unite and explore ways of addressing the conflict to avert further loss of lives and destruction of property.

“Unity and prosperity of the people of our continent should be our focus. We must remain united as we were in the fight against colonialism,” he says.