We are being monitored; abductees and victims raise alarm over their safety

Human rights defenders addressing press on February 2, 2025 at Human Rights office in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Families of abductees and victims of extra-judicial killings have raised an alarm over their safety, saying they are being monitored by unknown people in vehicles.

This comes days after the bodies of two of three men abducted in Mlolongo, Machakos County last year were found in different locations.

In a joint statement, the victims are calling on the relevant state agencies to expedite probe into pending cases of enforced disappearances.

“We demand an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation into the cases of Bob Njagi, Jamil Longton, Aslam Longton, Justus Mutumwa, Martin Mwau, Steve Mbisi, Kalani Mwema, and all other victims and survivors of enforced disappearance,” their statement reads.

“The state must be compelled to account for every missing person and bring those responsible for their abductions and killings to justice. We will not settle for silence, cover-ups, or manipulated reports that absolve the guilty,”

The statement was issued by Bob Njagi, Aslam Longton and Jamil Longton who were abducted by unknown people, allegedly tortured in an unknown location and later on released.

Others who took part in the press conference are: Dancan Kyalo and Monicah Mwende both relatives to Kenyans whose bodies were found after going missing for months alongside Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), Defenders Coalition and the Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI).

Bob Njagi, Aslam Longton and Jamil Longton say unknown vehicles have been trailing them, and sometimes parked outside their residences overninght.

As survivors of enforced disappearances, we know the state is targeting us because we are witnesses to the ongoing enforced disappearances and subsequent torture and trauma. We have already lost Justus Mutumwa and Martin Mwau—both witnesses to these enforced disappearances, torture and trauma,” they say.

They claim efforts to report these suspicious vehicles to the police have been futile.

Dancan Kyalo, a brother to the late Justus Mutumwa whose body was found on January 30 after months of searching for him says he has had to relocate for fear of his life.

That was after he received numerous calls from a caller who is unknown to him threatening him.

“Fearing for my safety, I had no choice but to relocate and live in constant fear of further retaliation. I am devastated by the tragic end to my brother’s search. On January 30, shortly after Kanja and Amin appeared in court, we found his body at the Nairobi Funeral Home. His forehead had deep cuts, his eyes had been pierced, and his lips were cut. His wrists bore visible marks, indicating they had been tightly bound,” he says.

Monicah Mwende, a sister to Kalani Mwema who went missing on December 17 last year and his body was found January 30, 2025 says before they found the deceased she had received numerous calls asking her to be discrete.

“He also warned me to keep this information to myself or risk my brother ending up in a morgue. Holding onto hope, I waited for his release,” she says.

The spate of abduction of young adults in various parts of the country has sparked a public outrage for months, with majority of public figures publicly condemning the act and urging Ruto to intervene and help put an end to the abductions.

The latest public figure to condemn the abductions is Former Chief Justice David Maraga.

On Friday, he called out the government over the increasing incidences of alleged state-linked abductions and murders of the youth saying the crimes are a profound betrayal of the future of the country and the sanctity of its Constitution.

He said every Kenyan and particularly the youth deserve to live in safety and security to allow them to pursue their dreams.

Similarly, Human Rights Groups including the Law Society of Kenya have filed cases linked to the abductions in court, putting top security officials on the spot.