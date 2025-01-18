The Standard

Kenya sends 217 more police officers to Haiti mission

By AFP | 22m ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

HAITI-UNREST-KENYA-POLICE-PATROL. [AFP]

Kenya said Saturday it was sending another 217 police officers to Haiti to bolster a multinational force seeking to restore order to the violence-ridden Caribbean island.

Criminal gangs still control some 85 percent of the capital Port-au-Prince, the United Nations estimates, despite the deployment last June of the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) under UN auspices.

"The 217 officers will reinforce the first batch of 400 officers who were deployed last year to the Caribbean nation to restore peace," Kenya's Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said in a statement.

"The Kenya-led mission has made tremendous progress in reducing gang violence, earning praise across the globe, including from both the outgoing and incoming US administrations," he added.

Gang violence killed at least 5,601 people in Haiti last year, about a thousand more than in 2023, the UN said. More than a million Haitians have been forced to flee their homes, three times as many as a year ago.

Kenyan President William Ruto said last September that some 2,500 police officers would eventually be deployed.

The UN Security Council in September 2024 extended the mission's mandate without discussing putting it under direct UN control, as requested by many Haitian authorities.

Rights groups have criticised Kenya's deployment for alleged excessive use of force by its officers during last June's anti-government protests that left several dozen dead in the east African country.

Related Topics

Haiti Kenya Police Haiti Mission Haiti Gangs Kipchumba Murkomen
.

Latest Stories

Kenya sends 217 more police officers to Haiti mission
Kenya sends 217 more police officers to Haiti mission
National
By AFP
22 mins ago
Opiyo Wandayi slams defiant Muturi over abduction claims
Nyanza
By James Omoro
1 hr ago
70 killed in central Nigeria as fuel truck explodes
Africa
By AFP
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Kenya needs official leader of opposition who's a state officer
By Silvanus Sewe 4 hrs ago
Why Kenya needs official leader of opposition who's a state officer
Bernard Kavuli: I was stripped, beaten severely and denied food
By Philip Muasya 1 day ago
Bernard Kavuli: I was stripped, beaten severely and denied food
Is Nairobi becoming a haven for abductions?
By Mate Tongola 2 days ago
Is Nairobi becoming a haven for abductions?
Will Uhuru men help stabilise 'sinking' Kenya Kwanza ship?
By Josphat Thiongó 2 days ago
Will Uhuru men help stabilise 'sinking' Kenya Kwanza ship?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved