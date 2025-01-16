The Standard

Michael Muchiri named new police spokesperson in changes

By Mate Tongola | 51m ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Resila Onyango has now been moved to head the Diplomatic Police Unit Commandant

Police Spokesperson Dr. Resila Onyango is the Commandant of the Diplomatic Police Unit in the new changes announced by Inspector General Douglas Kanja on Thursday, January 2025.

Resila's position has been filed by Michael Nyaga Muchiri who was serving as the Kiambu Police Commander.

Also affected by the changes is Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei who has been shifted to the Director of Operations post at Police Headquarters. 

It is not clear where William Yiampoy will be assigned to after Bungei takes over his position.

Coast Regional Police Commander George Sedah now moves to Nairobi to fill Bungei's position.

In the changes that IG Kanja says aim at enhancing service operation, Kwale Police Commander Ali Nuno has been promoted to Coast Regional Police Commander.

Former National Forensics Laboratory boss Dr. Mwangi Wanderi has now been moved to assume the Director of Human Capital at Vigilance House position.

Rosemary Kuraru now leads the National Forensics Laboratory as Judy Jebet assumes the Head of Community Policing, replacing John Gachomo.

Daniel Korir has been moved to command the Kenya Airports Police Unit (KAPU).  Michael Sang becomes the Eastern Regional Directorate of Criminal Investigations head.

Related Topics

Dr. Resila Onyango Police Spokesperson Adamson Bungei Police changes
.

Latest Stories

Filmmaker sues Disney for KSh 1.2T, claims copyright theft in blockbuster hits Moana 1 and 2
Filmmaker sues Disney for KSh 1.2T, claims copyright theft in blockbuster hits Moana 1 and 2
Entertainment
By Molly Chebet
3 mins ago
Bien lights up CHAN final draw at KICC with electrifying performance
Entertainment
By Molly Chebet
31 mins ago
Gynaecologist dismisses OnlyFans star's wild claim of sleeping with 1,000 Men in 12 hours: "Unrealistic"
Entertainment
By Kevin Tunoi
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Is Nairobi becoming a haven for abductions?
By Mate Tongola 5 hrs ago
Is Nairobi becoming a haven for abductions?
Will Uhuru men help stabilise 'sinking' Kenya Kwanza ship?
By Josphat Thiongó 6 hrs ago
Will Uhuru men help stabilise 'sinking' Kenya Kwanza ship?
Schools bending rules to charge exorbitant fees
By Lewis Nyaundi and Mike Kihaki 7 hrs ago
Schools bending rules to charge exorbitant fees
Abductions: Why the buck stops with Ruto
By Brian Otieno 7 hrs ago
Abductions: Why the buck stops with Ruto
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved