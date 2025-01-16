Michael Muchiri named new police spokesperson in changes

Resila Onyango has now been moved to head the Diplomatic Police Unit Commandant

Police Spokesperson Dr. Resila Onyango is the Commandant of the Diplomatic Police Unit in the new changes announced by Inspector General Douglas Kanja on Thursday, January 2025.

Resila's position has been filed by Michael Nyaga Muchiri who was serving as the Kiambu Police Commander.

Also affected by the changes is Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei who has been shifted to the Director of Operations post at Police Headquarters.

It is not clear where William Yiampoy will be assigned to after Bungei takes over his position.

Coast Regional Police Commander George Sedah now moves to Nairobi to fill Bungei's position.

In the changes that IG Kanja says aim at enhancing service operation, Kwale Police Commander Ali Nuno has been promoted to Coast Regional Police Commander.

Former National Forensics Laboratory boss Dr. Mwangi Wanderi has now been moved to assume the Director of Human Capital at Vigilance House position.

Rosemary Kuraru now leads the National Forensics Laboratory as Judy Jebet assumes the Head of Community Policing, replacing John Gachomo.

Daniel Korir has been moved to command the Kenya Airports Police Unit (KAPU). Michael Sang becomes the Eastern Regional Directorate of Criminal Investigations head.