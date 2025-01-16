Michael Muchiri is new police spokesperson, Bungei moved in changes

Resila Onyango has now been moved to head the Diplomatic Police Unit Commandant

The Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja has made new changes to police service.

In the reshuffle, Michael Nyaga Muchiri has now been appointed new Police Spokesperson, replacing Dr. Resila Onyango, who has been appointed Commandant of the Diplomatic Police Unit.

Muchiri previously served as the Kiambu Police Commander.

Further, Nairobi Police Chief Adamson Bungei has been reassigned to the position of Director of Operations at Police Headquarters.

It remains unclear where outgoing Director of Operations William Yiampoy will be deployed following Bungei’s appointment.

Coast Regional Police Commander George Sedah has been moved to Nairobi to succeed Bungei as the city's police boss.

Ali Nuno, previously Kwale Police Commander, has been promoted to replace Sedah as Coast Regional Police Commander.

Other notable changes include the transfer of Dr. Mwangi Wanderi, former head of the National Forensics Laboratory, who now assumes the role of Director of Human Capital at Vigilance House. Rosemary Kuraru has been named as the new head of the National Forensics Laboratory, replacing Wanderi.

Judy Jebet has been appointed Head of Community Policing, taking over from John Gachomo, while Daniel Korir has been moved to lead the Kenya Airports Police Unit (KAPU).

Michael Sang now serves as the head of the Eastern Regional Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

According to Kanja, the changes are routine, and aimed at improving service delivery and strengthening the operational capacity of the National Police Service.